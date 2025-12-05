Bonnie Blue 'Arrested': OnlyFans' Star 'Detained in Bali' Over Barely Legal 'BangBus Tour' and Faces Deportation
Dec. 5 2025, Updated 7:10 a.m. ET
OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has been "arrested" over alleged "pornographic activities" in Bali and faces being deported.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the adult performer, 26, was detained while on her "BangBus Tour" looking to sleep with "barely legal" male tourists.
Hitting The Road Looking For 'Schoolies'
She was seen inside a police station on Friday after cops detained her.
Cops in Bali said her "BangBus" stunt was deemed illegal in the country.
Blue is said to have acquired a van locally to use it for creating her OnlyFans content with "barely legal" young men.
She announced her arrival in Bali on social media and planned on travelling to party hotspots and documenting it online.
She wrote in a post: "Hey boys, those that are going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means."
She also filmed herself driving around in the bus with young men in the back.
When she asked one if he had a message for his parents, he said he was being a "good boy" and just "living Bali life."
X-Rated Material Banned In Bali
Indonesian laws prohibit activities such as producing, distributing, or publicly displaying pornographic material, with heavier penalties for involving children.
It comes just months after Blue faked her own arrest by U.K. cops.
She lied to her 700,000 Instagram followers by posting the clip of herself being searched by cops next to a police car.
The caption – claiming to be from Bonnie’s sister – read: "As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested.
"We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know.”
"Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore."
Fake 'Arrest'
Blue, real name Tia Billinger, caused shockwaves courtesy of her sex stunts, which including bedding more than 1,000 men in one day.
When discussing sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, Blue shockingly admitted: "A number I am very proud of."
And it's not just her that is "proud" of her record break, as she added: "You'll think I'm joking, my family are so proud of what I do."
RadarOnline.com recently revealed the self-styled "orgy queen" is dreaming of a second marriage despite a life filled with controversy but has admitted she's terrified about dating again in the aftermath of her explicit fame.
Blue, who separated from her filmmaker husband Oliver Davidson last November, said in a new interview: “I'd 100 per cent get married again. But I'm not currently focused on dating anyone at the moment.
“I've recently considered setting up a Hinge account, but I don't know if it'd work for me.
“Regardless of if you're a sex worker or someone who's slept with 1,000 people, dating is hard to navigate."