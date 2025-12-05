Bonnie Blue 'Arrested': OnlyFans' Star 'Detained in Bali' Over Barely Legal 'BangBus Tour' and Faces Deportation

She was seen inside a police station on Friday after cops detained her.

Cops in Bali said her "BangBus" stunt was deemed illegal in the country.

Blue is said to have acquired a van locally to use it for creating her OnlyFans content with "barely legal" young men.

She announced her arrival in Bali on social media and planned on travelling to party hotspots and documenting it online.

She wrote in a post: "Hey boys, those that are going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means."

She also filmed herself driving around in the bus with young men in the back.

When she asked one if he had a message for his parents, he said he was being a "good boy" and just "living Bali life."