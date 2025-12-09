OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue 'Faces 15 Years in Prison' After Arrest in Bali for Filming X-Rated Content on 'BangBus' Tour
Dec. 9 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue faces 15 years behind bars following her arrest in Bali for filming X-rated content on her BangBus tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The OnlyFans star, 26, is still being investigated by cops following her arrest along with 17 male tourists aged between 19 and 40.
Details of Everything Police Confiscated
Cops also confiscated lubricant, nine pink necklaces, a box of condoms, flash drives, numerous cameras, two sheets of V----- pills from a video studio, plus the BangBus itself.
Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara said: "We have handed them over to the Immigration for further investigation on alleged breaking immigration law. Police investigations are still ongoing. We jointly investigate with the immigration."
All of the men were released without charge, but Blue could be locked up for a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.
She could also be forced to cough up fines totaling $360,000, under Indonesia's strict rules against filming explicit material.
Blue May Get Deported Instead
Blue, real name Tia Billinger, will also be summoned for an interview with Bali immigration officials within the next 48 hours, as Indonesian authorities decide how to proceed with her case.
Managing partner at PNB Immigration, a law firm in Jakarta specializing in helping foreigners deal with Indonesian legal matters, Philo Dellano believes authorities will deport and ban Blue from re-entering the country rather than imprison her.
Delano said: "She is being detained by the police, which means they can proceed to prosecute her. But in my opinion, if there is an 'invisible hand' that requests that she be deported, she can be transferred to the nearest immigration office, from where she will be deported from Indonesia.
"This type of industry p----------: there is always someone or an organization that controls it to make a profit, so it may not be straightforward for her to be prosecuted in Indonesia."
Dellano theorised that Blue may have picked Bali as it would be easy to be deported rather than criminally prosecuted if she were caught violating the law.
He added that authorities might keep her in the country until the media frenzy surrounding the incident calms down before releasing her in January or February next year.
It is understood that Blue entered Bali on a tourist visa.
Radar revealed fellow OnlyFans' star Annie Knight warned her about the potential implications of shooting X-rated material in Bali.
Annie Knight Warned Blue About Dangers of Shooting in Bali
The Aussie said, "It's really not surprising. You go to a country where s-- work is illegal and you do s-- work, you're going to get arrested."
On her attempts to warn her X-rated rival, she added: "She decided to go ahead with her plans … she made a decision, and it hasn’t paid off."
Knight added that she does hope her former friend is alright.
"That being said, I hope she’s okay, as being arrested in another country must be a terrifying experience, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone."
Blue announced herself in Bali on social media and planned on traveling to party hotspots and documenting it online.
She wrote in a post: "Hey boys, those that are going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means."