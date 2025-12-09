OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue 'Faces 15 Years in Prison' After Arrest in Bali for Filming X-Rated Content on 'BangBus' Tour

Blue, real name Tia Billinger, will also be summoned for an interview with Bali immigration officials within the next 48 hours, as Indonesian authorities decide how to proceed with her case.

Managing partner at PNB Immigration, a law firm in Jakarta specializing in helping foreigners deal with Indonesian legal matters, Philo Dellano believes authorities will deport and ban Blue from re-entering the country rather than imprison her.

Delano said: "She is being detained by the police, which means they can proceed to prosecute her. But in my opinion, if there is an 'invisible hand' that requests that she be deported, she can be transferred to the nearest immigration office, from where she will be deported from Indonesia.

"This type of industry p----------: there is always someone or an organization that controls it to make a profit, so it may not be straightforward for her to be prosecuted in Indonesia."