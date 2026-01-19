EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Dad Letter Leak Alert — Diva Duchess Hit With Brutal 5-Word Warning Over Message She Sent Estranged Amputee Father

The father and daughter have been estranged since 2018, and the letter marks one of the most sensitive points of contact between them in years, reigniting concerns about privacy, trust and the risk of leaks.

Thomas was rushed to the hospital on December 3 for a three-hour operation after a circulation problem caused his limb to turn blue and black.

Following the procedure, he began recovery using a walking frame, with hopes he will later be fitted with a prosthetic leg.

After learning of the surgery, Meghan is said to have written to him by hand, delivering the letter via the local U.S. consulate in an effort to shield it from media exposure.