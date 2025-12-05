Your tip
Thomas Markle has Leg Amputated: Meghan's Father Loses Leg In Life-Saving Op After Foot Turned Black — 'It Was Life or Death'

Photo of Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle had his leg amputated in a life-saving operation, his son Thomas Jr. has confirmed.

Dec. 5 2025, Published 6:23 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle’s father lost a leg during life-saving surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Thomas Markle, 81, was hospitalized on Tuesday after falling ill at home in the Philippines.

'The Leg Had To Be Removed'

Photo of Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas fell ill this week and was taken to hospital on Tuesday before undergoing the life-saving op.

He underwent surgery on Wednesday before being transferred to intensive care where doctors prepared him for another operation to remove a blood clot.

According to insiders, the clot was preventing circulation into his limb, which had turned black, leaving surgeons with little choice other than amputate his left leg below the knee.

His son Thomas Markle Jr said: "There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death.

"My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly.

"I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated."

Meghan Urged To Show 'Compassion'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Thomas's health scare comes as Meghan plugs her Netflix show's Christmas special.

Thomas Jr previously revealed how his father's life "was in imminent danger."

He said: "They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery.

"I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts."

Thomas Jr also said he hoped Meghan, who released the Christmas special of her Netflix show earlier on Wednesday, shows her father "some compassion."

"He is literally fighting for his life," Thomas Jr added.

Meanwhile, daughter Samantha, 61, said: "He is a strong man, but he has been through so much. I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this."

'He's Being Brave'

picture of Thomas Markle Jr
Source: MEGA

Thomas's son, Thomas Jr., said docs had no option other than amputate his father's leg.

Thomas has suffered with ill health, including a stroke, in recent years and had been living in Mexico for the past 10 years before relocating to the Philippines in January.

He has been estranged from Meghan since her wedding to Prince Harry.

Thomas suffered two heart attacks on the eve of the big day in 2018 and was unable to walk his daughter down the aisle.

He has never met his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet and did not walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day, with the then Prince Charles instead doing the honours.

The estrangement came after he had posed for paparazzi pictures ahead of the wedding.

Meghan cut him off after he put the phone down during a heated row with Harry while recovering in hospital.

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan and Prince Harry cut off the Duchess's father Thomas before their 2018 wedding.

The only member of Meghan's family present at the royal wedding was her mother, Doria Ragland, as the Duchess of Sussex is estranged from all her other relatives, except for Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale.

Speaking about moving to the Philippines in January, Thomas said: "I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time, and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness.

"I don't know where I'll end up, but it is time to move on and find a place where I can live among kind people and enjoy the time I have left," Thomas shared, while adding that his son would be traveling to help explore living locations.

