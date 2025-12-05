Thomas Markle has Leg Amputated: Meghan's Father Loses Leg In Life-Saving Op After Foot Turned Black — 'It Was Life or Death'

He underwent surgery on Wednesday before being transferred to intensive care where doctors prepared him for another operation to remove a blood clot.

According to insiders, the clot was preventing circulation into his limb, which had turned black, leaving surgeons with little choice other than amputate his left leg below the knee.

His son Thomas Markle Jr said: "There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death.

"My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly.

"I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated."