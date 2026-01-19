Trump, 79, shamelessly campaigned for the award and was furious when the Nobel Prize Committee announced it was being given instead to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Still apparently distraught by the loss, the president fired off a petty letter to Jonas Gahr Stoere justifying his desire for the Danish island.

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump wrote.

"Although it will always be predominant, but (I) can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."