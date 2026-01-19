Your tip
Donald Trump

Livid Trump, 79, Makes Bizarre Threat in Greenland Letter After His Nobel Peace Prize Snub

donald trump and greenland
Source: mega

Donald Trump gave a hint into his desire to overtake Greenland.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026

President Trump was apparently so green with envy over the snub of the Nobel Peace Prize, he decided to take control of Greenland, RadarOnline.com can report.

The president sent a bizarre letter to Norway's Prime Minister, threatening to give up his personal quest for peace in return for the omission.

It's Not Easy Being Greenland

donald trump nobel prize
Source: whitehouse/x

Trump is apparently still bitter the Nobel Peace Prize was given to María Corina Machado.

Trump, 79, shamelessly campaigned for the award and was furious when the Nobel Prize Committee announced it was being given instead to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Still apparently distraught by the loss, the president fired off a petty letter to Jonas Gahr Stoere justifying his desire for the Danish island.

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump wrote.

"Although it will always be predominant, but (I) can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."

Source: nickschifrin/x

He then focused on the disputed territory: "Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.

"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT."

Social Upheaval

greenland protestors
Source: mega

Opposition to the acquisition of Greenland has spread.

Needless to say, critics were quite stunned by the declaration.

"Trump is psychotic," one person bluntly tweeted. "In a normal country, he would be removed from office on the grounds of mental unfitness."

Another sarcastically responded: "Super normal and not at all worrying, just so happy to be governed by someone who is clearly functioning on all four cylinders! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

One person reasoned: "It feels somehow appropriate that the world will be destroyed by an eighty-year-old acting like a two-year-old."

While one person claimed: "History books are gonna have a helluva time with this s---."

Trump 'Awarded' the Nobel Medal

president trump
Source: mega

Trump 'accepted' the award from Machado during a visit.

In an ironic hostile takeover of his own, Trump graciously accepted the medal from Machado during her visit to the White House last week.

The new leader gave Trump her award, calling him the "heir of Washington" because the president has made a "unique commitment with our freedom."

Trump thanked Machado on Truth Social: "It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much.

"María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you, María!"

Nobel Committee Says Not So Fast

María Corina Machado
Source: mega

The Nobel Committee said that cannot be done.

However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is actually in charge of handing out the award, noted while many prizes have been passed on after the winner's death, they cannot be re-gifted.

"A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot," the committee tweeted.

Nobel members then doubled down on their displeasure, further blasting: "But one truth remains. As the Norwegian Nobel Committee states: Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others.

"The decision is final and stands for all time."

