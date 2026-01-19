Prince Harry Accused of 'Forgetting His Hair' as Exiled Royal Looks 'Alarmingly Bald' in U.K. For Court
Jan. 19 2026, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
Prince Harry got a hearty helping of trolling over his rapidly receding hair upon his arrival at a London court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 41, was piled on for his disappearing ginger locks after his wife, Meghan Markle, shared a syrupy video of him two days earlier, showing the former working royal with a much fuller head of hair than he had when he walked into court on Monday, January 19.
'Did Harry Leave His Hair in Montecito?'
Before Harry turned up in London, Markle, 44, shared a sappy black-and-white soundless Instagram video of the pair dancing in the backyard of their Montecito, Calif., mansion on January 17.
"When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," she wrote in the caption, apparently referring to when the couple began dating.
"Umm, did Harry leave his hair in Montecito? Because Meghan’s 'recent' video shows him with plenty of hair, but in the UK today, he’s alarmingly bald… so either that clip is OLD, or he forgot to carry his hair," one royal watcher snarked on X, as the court arrival video showed the prince from behind with almost no hair left on the back of his head.
'He Should Just Shave It'
"He should just shave it," one person suggested.
"The aerosol can of spray-on hair was removed from his carry-on by the TSA in California," a third person laughed.
"He’s a joke. And yes, I think that is an older video in her little 'archives' just waiting for the moment she thinks it’s needed for a distraction," a fourth noted about Markle dropping the dancing video on the eve of her husband's trial, showing him with far more hair.
Prince Harry Mocked Brother William's Baldness in His Memoir
A number of users pointed out the staggering hypocrisy of Harry, in his traitorous memoir Spare, criticizing his estranged brother, Prince William, for his hairline.
"Honestly, if he hadn’t mocked William’s hair loss, most people wouldn't even comment," a fifth person pointed out about Harry's rapid balding.
In Spare, the duke dripped with venom as he wrote, "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time."
The latter line was a stinging slam of how William, with his former blonde hair and bright blue eyes, so strikingly resembled their late mother, Princess Diana. However, the future king does not need hair to be her doppelganger, as they share the same smile and other facial features.
William was named the "S------ Bald Man Alive" in 2024, and finished second to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2025, proving the future monarch is still viewed as a hottie.
'I Had Hair'
Since Spare was published in January 2023, Harry's lost hair so rapidly that he now jokes about it.
While giving a speech at the WellChild Awards in September 2025, Harry recognized how his appearance had changed in the 18 years since he became a patron of the charity in 2007.
"Before the beard, I had hair, you know what it is like," he noted about his baldness.
In November 2025, Harry tried to explain why he wore a Los Angeles Dodgers hat to a World Series game, even though the team was playing the Toronto Blue Jays, a team from the Commonwealth of Canada.
"When you're missing a lot of hair on top, and you're sitting under floodlights, you'll take any hat that's available," he spilled.