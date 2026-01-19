Prince Harry Accused of 'Forgetting His Hair' as Exiled Royal Looks 'Alarmingly Bald' in U.K. For Court

A number of users pointed out the staggering hypocrisy of Harry, in his traitorous memoir Spare, criticizing his estranged brother, Prince William, for his hairline.

"Honestly, if he hadn’t mocked William’s hair loss, most people wouldn't even comment," a fifth person pointed out about Harry's rapid balding.

In Spare, the duke dripped with venom as he wrote, "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time."

The latter line was a stinging slam of how William, with his former blonde hair and bright blue eyes, so strikingly resembled their late mother, Princess Diana. However, the future king does not need hair to be her doppelganger, as they share the same smile and other facial features.

William was named the "S------ Bald Man Alive" in 2024, and finished second to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2025, proving the future monarch is still viewed as a hottie.