'Stay in Your Lane': Ellen DeGeneres Faces Intense Backlash for Commenting on Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis — One Year After 'Toxic' Host Ditched America

In an Instagram post shared January 17, the comedian wrote that she was "so sad, and so angry, and so worried" about the shooting and reposted a statement from Good's wife, Becca Good.

Ellen DeGeneres sparked a fresh wave of controversy this week after publicly weighing in on the death of Minneapolis woman Renee Good , RadarOnline.com can report.

Another wrote: "Thank you for sharing. I feel the same way. She should be alive today. We're witnessing government-sponsored terrorism every day now, right here in the USA. None of this should be happening."

One user penned, "All of y'all in the comments are sick, get help. Thank you, Ellen."

Her remarks ignited a fierce online debate, with many social media users praising her for speaking out on the fatal encounter.

Some people praised the comedian for speaking out.

However, others used the comment section of her post to argue, "If you don't hit an ICE agent, you won't be killed."

"Moral of [the] story: don't hit a federal agent with your car, and you won't get shot," someone wrote.

"Moral of the story: if you wouldn't attack a federal agent, you wouldn't lose your life," another said.

One user said: "Weird - we're so sad that ICE was doing their jobs and she interfered & didn't listen."

"Sorry, Ellen, but she got what she deserved!! I don't feel bad at all," a person declared.

"Stay in your lane, Ellen...no one deserves to die, but maybe if she wasn't out antagonizing law enforcement that had NOTHING to do with her, she would be here. Sad to think the last thing she heard was 'Drive Baby Drive' as her partner filmed OUTSIDE of [the] car," a person wrote.