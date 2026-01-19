'Stay in Your Lane': Ellen DeGeneres Faces Intense Backlash for Commenting on Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis — One Year After 'Toxic' Host Ditched America
Jan. 19 2026, Updated 4:19 p.m. ET
Ellen DeGeneres sparked a fresh wave of controversy this week after publicly weighing in on the death of Minneapolis woman Renee Good, RadarOnline.com can report.
In an Instagram post shared January 17, the comedian wrote that she was "so sad, and so angry, and so worried" about the shooting and reposted a statement from Good's wife, Becca Good.
'Thank you, Ellen'
Her remarks ignited a fierce online debate, with many social media users praising her for speaking out on the fatal encounter.
One user penned, "All of y'all in the comments are sick, get help. Thank you, Ellen."
Another wrote: "Thank you for sharing. I feel the same way. She should be alive today. We're witnessing government-sponsored terrorism every day now, right here in the USA. None of this should be happening."
Some Believe Renee Good 'Got What She Deserved'
However, others used the comment section of her post to argue, "If you don't hit an ICE agent, you won't be killed."
"Moral of [the] story: don't hit a federal agent with your car, and you won't get shot," someone wrote.
"Moral of the story: if you wouldn't attack a federal agent, you wouldn't lose your life," another said.
One user said: "Weird - we're so sad that ICE was doing their jobs and she interfered & didn't listen."
"Sorry, Ellen, but she got what she deserved!! I don't feel bad at all," a person declared.
"Stay in your lane, Ellen...no one deserves to die, but maybe if she wasn't out antagonizing law enforcement that had NOTHING to do with her, she would be here. Sad to think the last thing she heard was 'Drive Baby Drive' as her partner filmed OUTSIDE of [the] car," a person wrote.
Ellen Degeneres Slammed for Not Posting for Charlie Kirk
Meanwhile, some users questioned why DeGeneres hadn't voiced similar outrage over other recent killings, such as conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk.
"Why didn't you comment on Charlie Kirk's assassination? I'm not condoning what happened to this woman, BUT people are supporting her, yet when Charlie got murdered when he was simply sitting in a chair speaking and letting people speak, he got shot. People mocked, celebrated his murder, and said his kids were better off. Now people are rioting, destroying their city, when Charlie got killed, NOBODY caused chaos. So spare with the wrongness and sadness of what happened to this woman when SHE could've avoided it!" someone wrote.
"Did Charlie Kirk's assassination make you sad and angry, too?" another asked.
"WHERE IS THE POST FOR CHARLIE KIRK," someone wondered.
"RIP Charlie Kirk. You are missed by many," a comment read.
White House Stands By ICE
Despite many celebrities speaking out against ICE — including wearing pins at the Golden Globes — the White House still stands by what happened to Good.
The Trump administration has doubled down on its defense of the ICE agent who shot and killed Good, with senior officials maintaining that he acted in self‑defense, asserting she posed a threat during the encounter.
Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security leaders have repeatedly framed the incident as an example of federal agents responding to danger in the line of duty, even describing Good's behavior as a form of "domestic terrorism."
When pressed about the incident, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem reiterated that ICE officers are "doing everything correctly," standing by the agency's account of events.
Meanwhile, at a White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt erupted at a reporter who challenged the administration's position, dismissing the question as biased and attacking the journalist's credibility, calling him a "left-wing hack."