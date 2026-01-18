'Don't Say His Name!': Homeland Security Boss Kristi Noem Explodes at CBS Host in On-Air Clash Over Deadly ICE Shooting
Jan. 18 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sharply rebuked CBS News host Margaret Brennan after Brennan mentioned the name of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis, RadarOnline.com had learned.
Kristi Noem Explodes
The tense exchange occurred during an interview on Face the Nation as Brennan raised questions about the January 7 shooting of Renee Good. The ICE agent involved, Jonathan Ross, has been identified in numerous media reports.
"Let me talk to you about the officer, Jonathan Ross," Brennan said. "He was struck, he was hospitalized—"
Noem cut her off mid-sentence.
"Don't say his name!" Noem said. "I mean, for heaven's sakes … we shouldn't have people to continue to dox law enforcement when they have an 8000% increase in death threats against them."
Brennan pushed back, noting that Ross's identity was already public.
"I know, but that doesn't mean it should continue to be said," Noem replied, claiming that "people have attacked him and his family, and they are in jeopardy." She added that law enforcement officers nationwide are facing daily threats and assaults, including at hotels.
CBS Interview
Brennan responded that "no one condones violence against anyone," before returning to questions about the agent's condition and work status. Citing CBS reporting, Brennan noted that Ross suffered internal bleeding but was released from the hospital the same day.
"So is he back at work? Did you give him the required three days of suspension?" Brennan asked.
"We followed the exact same protocols that we always have for years as to investigations into these situations," Noem said. "But I’m not gonna talk about his medical records."
"I'm asking you about your policies," Brennan said. She then referenced comments from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has said the only person not being investigated in the shooting is the federal agent who fired the fatal shot.
"Is he correct that the federal agent is not being investigated in any way?" Brennan asked.
"We are following the exact same investigative and review process that we always have under ICE and under the Department of Homeland Security and within the administration," Noem replied. "The exact same policy that the Biden administration used."
Ongoing Review
After several carefully worded answers, Noem acknowledged that the agent's actions are being reviewed.
"So there is some review of his actions, is what I understand you saying there," Brennan said.
"There always is," Noem replied. "Every law enforcement officer knows that."