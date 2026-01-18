'Don't Say His Name!': Homeland Security Boss Kristi Noem Explodes at CBS Host in On-Air Clash Over Deadly ICE Shooting

The tense exchange occurred during an interview on Face the Nation as Brennan raised questions about the January 7 shooting of Renee Good. The ICE agent involved, Jonathan Ross, has been identified in numerous media reports.

"Let me talk to you about the officer, Jonathan Ross," Brennan said. "He was struck, he was hospitalized—"

Noem cut her off mid-sentence.

"Don't say his name!" Noem said. "I mean, for heaven's sakes … we shouldn't have people to continue to dox law enforcement when they have an 8000% increase in death threats against them."

Brennan pushed back, noting that Ross's identity was already public.

"I know, but that doesn't mean it should continue to be said," Noem replied, claiming that "people have attacked him and his family, and they are in jeopardy." She added that law enforcement officers nationwide are facing daily threats and assaults, including at hotels.