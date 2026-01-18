EXCLUSIVE: 'Slobby' Andrew Windsor's Latest Mess Exposed as Radar Goes Inside His Crumbling Mansion That Has Never Been Inspected in 22 Years
Jan. 18 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is again at the center of scrutiny as fresh details emerge about the state of Royal Lodge, the Windsor Great Park residence he has occupied for more than two decades, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the property went uninspected for 22 years as its condition visibly deteriorated.
The 65-year-old younger brother of King Charles is preparing to vacate Royal Lodge ahead of a move to alternative accommodation on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, following pressure from the Crown Estate and the palace after he was stripped of his royal titles over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Royal Lodge Went Unchecked For More Than Two Decades
The development comes after years of controversy surrounding Andrew's tenure at the 31-room property, which he has occupied since 2004 under a long-term lease agreement agreed the previous year.
Insiders told us now a single Crown Estate inspection took place during Windsor's occupancy of the cavernous, ancient $40million mansion, despite lease provisions allowing officials to enter the property with reasonable notice to ensure maintenance obligations were being met.
One source familiar with the situation said: "The understanding was always that Andrew's occupancy of the Lodge would be an actively managed arrangement, not a case of leaving a valuable historic property to look after itself.
"Regular inspections are a basic safeguard for buildings of this age and significance, so the fact that none took place for over 20 years is highly unusual and raises serious questions about how oversight was allowed to lapse."
Sources Slam Andrew As A Neglectful Tenant
Another source added: "It seems Andrew was expected to organize these inspections, but this is a man who can barely tie his own shoelaces and is a total layabout. The fact he was put in charge of one of the royal family's most valuable properties is astonishing given his slobbish character."
Financial arrangements at Royal Lodge have also drawn renewed attention.
Documents show Windsor paid around $1million for the 75-year lease on the Lodge in 2003 and funded refurbishments estimated at about $10million, completed in 2005.
However, his annual rent amounted to just "one peppercorn, if demanded," a symbolic sum that satisfied the legal terms of the contract but carried no meaningful market value.
Peppercorn Rent And Broken Promises
A royal property expert told us: "Andrew's living agreement was designed on the assumption that the occupant would act as a careful custodian of the building over the long term. "
Preferential lease terms were granted with the clear expectation that maintenance would be thorough, standards would be met, and there would be transparency and accountability around the condition of the property.
"But none of that has happened."
Under his lease, Windsor was responsible for repainting the interior every seven years and maintaining the landscaped grounds.
Yet recent photographs taken in October 2025 appear to show peeling exterior paintwork and cracks forming on the façade.
The interior condition has not been publicly disclosed.
EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate at 44 — And How Her Life is Now Defined by 'Feral' Children, 'Naughty' Sense of Humor and Looming Specter of Becoming a Queen
Crumbling Exterior Sparks Fresh Outrage
A palace insider said: "The condition of the exterior is already a warning sign in itself. When visible upkeep is allowed to deteriorate, it inevitably prompts concern about whether deeper, less visible areas of the property have been neglected as well."
The inspection lapse has amplified criticism of how the property was managed while Windsor remained largely out of public life.
A royal expert observed: "Royal Lodge was never simply a personal residence. As a historic, listed property on a safeguarded royal estate, it required consistent supervision. Letting it go unchecked for years points to a systemic lapse in how responsibility and oversight were enforced."
Another source with knowledge of the Crown Estate said: "If this had involved any ordinary leaseholder, intervention would have come much sooner. The rules are well established, and the expectation is that they are applied consistently, regardless of who occupies the property."