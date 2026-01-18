'He Attached a Lot of Strings': Young Artist Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Weaponized College Tuition Money to Enforce Sexual Control

Rina Oh said she was a 21-year-old art student when she met Epstein in 2000 after being introduced by Lisa Phillips, a model and Epstein survivor who has since become a prominent advocate for accountability in the sprawling sex trafficking scandal.

"He told me: 'You're really talented. I think you should be in school,'" Oh recalled.

According to Oh, Epstein invited her to sit beside him and portrayed himself as a generous benefactor with deep academic connections. "He explained that he was a philanthropist, known by so many people, a very generous man, and had sent so many young people to university, often the kids of women he'd been at school with. I completely believed him."

Oh said Epstein told her she needed a bachelor of fine arts degree to succeed and offered to pay for her education at New York's School of Visual Arts, presenting the proposal as a scholarship "with no strings attached." But she said the arrangement quickly turned coercive. "He attached a lot of strings to that scholarship. When I wouldn't do all that he wanted he took it away."