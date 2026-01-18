88-Year-Old Jane Fonda Spotted in Wheelchair Weeks After Seeing Rob and Michele Reiner the Night Before They Were Murdered

This comes after the latest court filings in the ongoing case have shed new light on the troubled history of the 32-year-old, who remains in custody awaiting trial for the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele.

Documents reveal that Nick had previously been placed under an L.P.S. conservatorship in California, a legal arrangement designed for adults deemed "gravely disabled" due to a serious mental health condition.

These conservatorships typically follow an involuntary psychiatric hospitalization, after which officials from the Los Angeles County Public Guardian's office assess the individual's needs before the case is reviewed by a judge.

Most L.P.S. conservatorships last about a year, though they can be extended if necessary. Privacy laws mean that details about Nick's conservatorship, including why it ended, are not publicly disclosed.

Experts say California's mental health conservatorships are reserved for the most severe cases. Attorney Lee Blumen, who specializes in these placements, explained: "You have to be pretty severe to be placed on a mental health conservatorship in California. Of all the people who come into this system, a very small group of people actually get placed on conservatorship."