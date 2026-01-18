88-Year-Old Jane Fonda Spotted in Wheelchair Weeks After Seeing Rob and Michele Reiner the Night Before They Were Murdered
Jan. 18 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Jane Fonda, 88, was seen gliding through Los Angeles International Airport this week in a wheelchair, turning heads as she prepared to catch a flight out of the city, RadarOnline.com can report.
She wore a fur coat, bronze-tinted sunglasses, and gold jewelry, holding two small bags on her lap while staff managed her wheelchair and luggage.
Airport Fashion
The actress wore her signature curly bob and accentuated her face with subtle makeup.
The sighting comes weeks after Fonda revealed she had seen Rob and Michele Reiner the night before they were killed.
Fonda had spent the evening with the couple at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, where the couple appeared happy and in good spirits.
'Reeling with Grief'
"Rob and Michele Reiner were wonderful, caring, smart, funny, generous people, always coming up with ideas for how to make the world better, kinder," Fonda wrote on Instagram.
"They had been helping me launch the Committee for the First Amendment. I saw them the night before last, looking healthy and happy. I am reeling with grief. Stunned," she continued.
Reports say their son Nick Reiner, who has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues, had argued with his parents at the party, though Fonda focused on the couple's warmth and generosity.
Update in Nick Reiner's Case
This comes after the latest court filings in the ongoing case have shed new light on the troubled history of the 32-year-old, who remains in custody awaiting trial for the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele.
Documents reveal that Nick had previously been placed under an L.P.S. conservatorship in California, a legal arrangement designed for adults deemed "gravely disabled" due to a serious mental health condition.
These conservatorships typically follow an involuntary psychiatric hospitalization, after which officials from the Los Angeles County Public Guardian's office assess the individual's needs before the case is reviewed by a judge.
Most L.P.S. conservatorships last about a year, though they can be extended if necessary. Privacy laws mean that details about Nick's conservatorship, including why it ended, are not publicly disclosed.
Experts say California's mental health conservatorships are reserved for the most severe cases. Attorney Lee Blumen, who specializes in these placements, explained: "You have to be pretty severe to be placed on a mental health conservatorship in California. Of all the people who come into this system, a very small group of people actually get placed on conservatorship."
Medication Changes and Erratic Behavior
Sources connected to the case say Nick's behavior reportedly became more erratic in the weeks before his parents' deaths after adjustments were made to his psychiatric medication.
Family members and medical professionals had been closely monitoring him, but the tragic events unfolded before any long-term intervention could take hold.