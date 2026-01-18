EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate at 44 — And How Her Life is Now Defined by 'Feral' Children, 'Naughty' Sense of Humor and Looming Specter of Becoming a Queen

But behind the scenes, palace insiders told us her domestic reality is far removed from palace formality.

One source familiar with her family said: "Behind closed doors, Catherine and William's children run wild in the way happy, confident kids do. Catherine laughs about it. She does not try to pretend motherhood is orderly or serene, and her naughty sense of humor helps her deal with who she calls her 'little monsters.'"

Another royal spy added: "What resonates with people is that Catherine does not present an airbrushed version of family life. There is an ease and authenticity to how she speaks about home, one that acknowledges chaos and imperfection rather than denying it. That honesty has helped bridge the gap between palace life and the everyday experiences of the public."

Catherine has previously offered rare glimpses into that world.

During a 2020 appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, she spoke openly about anxiety and motherhood, an exchange Fletcher later described as unusually candid.

The conversation continued off air, touching on what Fletcher called "feral" children and Catherine's habit of constantly misplacing her phone, a detail aides said still makes staff smile.