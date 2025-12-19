Conan O'Brien's Party Crisis: TV Host Refused to Let Guests Call Police After Rob Reiner's 'Bad' Fight With Son Nick at Christmas Bash — Hours Before The Murders

"They got into an argument, the father and son. It got so bad and loud that someone wanted to call the police to report it," an insider claimed to the Daily Mail on Friday, December 19.

"But Conan stepped in and said, 'It's my house, my party, I'm not calling the police.' He talked them out of calling the police," the source insisted.

"When the s--- was hitting the fan, somebody said we need to call the police. The conversation was about getting this kid put into a mental health hold," a second source told the outlet.

"Conan O'Brien stepped in and said, 'No, I don't want the police at my house.'"