Troubled Nick Reiner Was in a Mental Health Conservatorship Years Before Allegedly Slitting Parents Rob and Michele's Throats

Licensed fiduciary Steven Baer was appointed as Nick's conservator in 2020, as reported by the New York Times, while a Los Angeles Superior Court clerk confirmed that the conservatorship ended in 2021.

Baer told the outlet that mental illness “is an epidemic that is widely misunderstood, and this is a horrible tragedy,” but couldn't legally elaborate on any details about the conservatorship.

Nick was placed under what is known as an L.P.S. conservatorship, which was established for individuals in California determined to be "gravely disabled" due to a serious mental illness.

The process is usually initiated after the patient has undergone an involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. They are then evaluated by officials of the Los Angeles County Office of the Public Guardian before the conservator case is presented to a judge.

Most L.P.S. conservatorships last for one year, after which the conservator may seek renewal. Confidentiality laws prevent Baer from discussing the conservatorship or the reasons for its termination.