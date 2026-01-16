EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Elite, Brutal Greenland 'Dogs of War' Soldiers Gearing Up to Face Down U.S. Forces if Donald Trump Unleashes Invasion on Oil-Rich Island

The Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, Denmark's most unconventional special forces unit, is finding itself thrust into global attention as talk of a U.S. move on Greenland intensifies – with the elite Arctic soldiers now potential frontline defenders against American troops should Donald Trump act on his threats to invade the island. RadarOnline.com can reveal the ultra-tough Royal Danish Navy unit operates in northeastern Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, patrolling an icebound wilderness rich in rare earth minerals and strategic shipping routes.

Article continues below advertisement

Elite Two-Man Teams Guard Frozen Frontline

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Yann Gbs/Unsplash Sirius Dog Sled Patrol guards Greenland’s frozen frontier as tensions rise.

Article continues below advertisement

The patrol, made up of two-man teams traveling by dog sled for up to five months at a time, has become a focal point after Trump, 79, repeatedly questioned Denmark's ability to defend the vast island against Russia and China, sending fears in Copenhagen about U.S. intentions to invade the island into fever pitch. Trump recently mocked the patrol while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, saying: "You know what Denmark did recently to boost security on Greenland? They added one more dog sled. It's true. They thought that was a great move." His remarks were intended to underline his view Denmark's defenses are inadequate to protect Greenland from Russian or Chinese advances.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Mockery Sparks Military Backlash

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump draws global attention to Greenland with invasion talk.

Article continues below advertisement

But his withering assessment has been rejected sharply by Torben Orting Jorgensen, a former Danish rear admiral who now runs the People And Security defense policy network. He said the comments revealed a lack of understanding about Arctic warfare. "The fact that Trump is laughing at an additional dog sled patrol only emphasized his ignorance about the conditions up in that area," Jorgensen said. "They are utilizing a means of transport that for centuries has been adapted to the conditions up there, and we are augmenting that with drones and other facilities." He added the environment itself was Greenland's greatest defense. "Trump believes it's a piece of cake to take an island like Greenland. But it's a large, unfriendly environment and if you have absolutely no knowledge of how to operate there, you will just face disaster," Jorgensen warned.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Harsh World of the Sirius Patrol

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Frederik Solli Wandem/Unsplash The Sirius Patrol moves silently across icebound terrain.

Article continues below advertisement

Founded during World War II to counter Nazi weather stations along Greenland's coast, the Sirius Patrol has a history rooted in survival rather than spectacle. Its members endure temperatures that can plunge to minus 55°C, living on canned food, sleeping in tents or remote huts, and relying on Greenland huskies trained to detect polar bears and intruders alike. Armed with rifles and pistols, the patrol operates in terrain impassable to modern military vehicles.

Article continues below advertisement

Denmark Braces as Arctic Tensions Explode

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fredrik Solli Wandem/Unsplash The Sirius Patrol remains ready on the frozen front line.