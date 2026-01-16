EXCLUSIVE: Iconic 'James Bond' Star Sparks Death Fears After Admitting He Feels the 'Tick' of Time Now He's Entered His 70s
Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:36 p.m. ET
Pierce Brosnan is confronting the passage of time with a renewed determination to live fully after admitting he can feel the "tick" of the clock now he is in his 70s, prompting concern among fans about mortality and legacy as the former James Bond star reflects on how much time he has left.
The Irish-born actor, who turns 73 in May, has spent decades at the top of Hollywood, from his breakthrough to global fame as the tuxedoed spy to recent work on film and television, including MobLand, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he feels the work itself remains his lifeline as he weighs age, faith, family – and how long he has left on Earth.
Bond Icon Admits Time Is Catching Up With Him
He said in a recent interview: "It's the creative life that keeps me alive. I'm 72, time is moving on for me, and I can feel the tick of it. I've been down this path a long way now. But what else do I do but really live the life and the time that I have left?"
The comments, made as Pierce Brosnan promotes new projects, have sparked fears among pals, as it's an unusually candid admission from a star long associated with stoicism.
A source close to the actor said: "Pierce is not talking about slowing down, but he is being honest about mortality. Entering his 70s has sharpened his focus on purpose and creativity rather than fear, even if the language sounds stark."
Another industry insider added: "There is a seriousness to what he is saying, but it comes from gratitude and momentum, not dread."
However, there are some in his circle who are worried over such a candid admission about his mortality – and they are asking whether something is wrong with him.
Faith, Family and Fear Keep Him Grounded
Brosnan also acknowledged longevity in acting does not insulate him from insecurity, describing a profession that continually tests confidence and resolve.
He credited his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, and his Catholic faith with sustaining him through decades of pressure and reinvention.
Brosnan added: "It's such a capricious game to be an actor. That black dog of doubt sits beside you, but it's also what spurs you on. You're constantly constructing yourself and then destroying yourself, in the best possible way... (my self-belief comes from) family, for sure. I have a great wife, who's given me wings to fly. I'm a Catholic, and my faith is very strong. And you have to be as tough as old boots to be in the game this long."
Why He Refuses to Revisit His Bond Legacy
Those close to Brosnan say the reflections should be understood alongside his ongoing enthusiasm for storytelling.
A longtime collaborator said: "He still shows up on sets hungry. The sense of time passing pushes him to choose work that matters, not to retreat from the world."
The actor's defining role remains his turn as the suave secret agent in the James Bond franchise, a cultural touchstone that continues to shape public perceptions of him decades later.
While he has expressed curiosity about the future of the series, he has also kept a certain distance from his own legacy.
Despite starring in some of the most widely watched films of the 1990s and early 2000s, Brosnan revealed he has not revisited those movies with his children, Christopher, 53, Sean, 42, Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24.
He said: "I don't look at the movies. I've never seen the Bond movies with my boys. I don't know why. They're just tucked away."