EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Rent Scandal Needs to Open An Investigation So Secret Privileges of The Firm Can Be 'Reined In,' Royal Expert Declares

Baker has highlighted other royal occupants benefiting from heavily subsidized housing. Edward Windsor and his wife Sophie reside in Bagshot Park, a 120-room mansion, also on peppercorn rent, while Princess Alexandra pays around $300 a month for Thatched House Lodge.

"Edward paid a one-off sum of $6.7 million in 2007 for his 'forever' property, which equates to just over $334,000 a year even if he vacates tomorrow – far below the market rate," Baker said.

An anonymous source close to the Crown Estate said: "These royal rental arrangements have long been opaque. The public has a right to know whether market rents are being charged, especially given that income from the Crown Estate goes directly to the Treasury."

Baker emphasized a wide-ranging inquiry should include the roughly 52 grace-and-favour residences currently controlled by King Charles.

He said: "I asked for a list of these and whether market rents were being charged. The Crown Estate refused to provide that information. Perhaps the parliamentary committee will have better luck.

"The Palace also refused to tell me how many grace-and-favour residences the King controls in total. The most up-to-date figure I could find was 272, and that was in 1993."