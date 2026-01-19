Wild Woman: Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Flaunts Age-Defying Figure in Teeny Leopard Bikini in Sultry New Video

The Bedazzled star flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy leopard-print bikini from her own swimwear line, featuring a gold-chain-detailed triangular top and tiny drawstring bottoms.

Elizabeth Hurley, 60, is proving age is just a number as she soaks up the sun on a private Maldives island, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Elizabeth Hurley shows off her toned figure in a leopard-print bikini by the pool.

Sharing the sizzling clip on Instagram , she captioned it: "Wish you were here @_.herebaaatoll. Wearing my favorite Cheetah bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach."

She floated on her back in a sun-soaked pool, showing off her toned abs and enviable vacation glow.

The actress floats on her back, highlighting her abs and sun-kissed glow.

"What an amazing body for your age," observed a third.

"You are such an amazing beauty," wrote another.

"The most beautiful woman in the world!!!!" someone commented.

This comes after Hurley left fans speechless with a topless bathtub selfie earlier in the trip.

Surrounded by frothy bubbles and rose petals, she flaunted her ageless beauty in a bold Instagram post, drawing comments praising her confidence and flawless figure.

The actress also shared other snaps from the holiday, including another photo in her leopard print bikini, while holding a coconut drink and another smiling shot with her son, Damian.

"Oh my… I adore the #Maldives and was thrilled to be one of the first guests on the brand new, private island @_.herebaaatoll. We landed by seaplane straight to our villa's own jetty - thank you @transmaldivian - and were spoilt rotten by the brilliant staff. What a perfect way to kick off 2026," her caption read.