Wild Woman: Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Flaunts Age-Defying Figure in Teeny Leopard Bikini in Sultry New Video
Jan. 19 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Elizabeth Hurley, 60, is proving age is just a number as she soaks up the sun on a private Maldives island, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Bedazzled star flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy leopard-print bikini from her own swimwear line, featuring a gold-chain-detailed triangular top and tiny drawstring bottoms.
Enjoying the Maldives
She floated on her back in a sun-soaked pool, showing off her toned abs and enviable vacation glow.
Hurley completed the look with glamorous oversized sunglasses.
Sharing the sizzling clip on Instagram, she captioned it: "Wish you were here @_.herebaaatoll. Wearing my favorite Cheetah bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach."
'Amazing Beauty'
Fans were quick to react, praising her confidence and figure.
"The most beautiful woman in the world!!!!" someone commented.
"You are such an amazing beauty," wrote another.
"What an amazing body for your age," observed a third.
"That body is absolutely incredible," shared a user.
Another said: "She's amazing."
Another Sultry Photo
This comes after Hurley left fans speechless with a topless bathtub selfie earlier in the trip.
Surrounded by frothy bubbles and rose petals, she flaunted her ageless beauty in a bold Instagram post, drawing comments praising her confidence and flawless figure.
The actress also shared other snaps from the holiday, including another photo in her leopard print bikini, while holding a coconut drink and another smiling shot with her son, Damian.
"Oh my… I adore the #Maldives and was thrilled to be one of the first guests on the brand new, private island @_.herebaaatoll. We landed by seaplane straight to our villa's own jetty - thank you @transmaldivian - and were spoilt rotten by the brilliant staff. What a perfect way to kick off 2026," her caption read.
New Insider Information
An insider recently revealed to RadarOnline.com that Hurley feels she is forced to pick between a relationship with her son and her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus.
"Liz keeps saying this is just a rough patch, that these are growing pains, and they'll get through it, but everyone can see how stressful this is for her," an insider shared.
Damian and Hurley have been very close, especially since the death of his father, Steve Bing, in 2020.
However, there is now a strain on their relationship due to Cyrus.
"Liz and Damian are so close and used to spending so much time together, he has been her plus one forever, and now Billy Ray is taking that spot," shared the insider. "Granted, Damian is older now and has his own life. But it's hard for him to share his mother's attention. Damian has made it clear he does not want to spend any time with Billy Ray."