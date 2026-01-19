Your tip
Wild Woman: Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Flaunts Age-Defying Figure in Teeny Leopard Bikini in Sultry New Video

split image of Elizabeth Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA; @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Hurley turns up the heat in her own swimwear line, showing off abs and vacation vibes in the Maldives.

Jan. 19 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Hurley, 60, is proving age is just a number as she soaks up the sun on a private Maldives island, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Bedazzled star flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy leopard-print bikini from her own swimwear line, featuring a gold-chain-detailed triangular top and tiny drawstring bottoms.

Enjoying the Maldives

Image of Elizabeth Hurley shows off her toned figure in a leopard-print bikini by the pool.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley shows off her toned figure in a leopard-print bikini by the pool.

She floated on her back in a sun-soaked pool, showing off her toned abs and enviable vacation glow.

Hurley completed the look with glamorous oversized sunglasses.

Sharing the sizzling clip on Instagram, she captioned it: "Wish you were here @_.herebaaatoll. Wearing my favorite Cheetah bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach."

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The actress floats on her back, highlighting her abs and sun-kissed glow.

'Amazing Beauty'

Image of Hurley rocks gold-chain detailing and tiny drawstring bottoms in her swimwear line.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Hurley rocks gold-chain detailing and tiny drawstring bottoms in her swimwear line.

Fans were quick to react, praising her confidence and figure.

"The most beautiful woman in the world!!!!" someone commented.

"You are such an amazing beauty," wrote another.

"What an amazing body for your age," observed a third.

"That body is absolutely incredible," shared a user.

Another said: "She's amazing."

Another Sultry Photo

Image of Chic shades complete her sun-soaked Maldives look.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Chic shades complete her sun-soaked Maldives look.

This comes after Hurley left fans speechless with a topless bathtub selfie earlier in the trip.

Surrounded by frothy bubbles and rose petals, she flaunted her ageless beauty in a bold Instagram post, drawing comments praising her confidence and flawless figure.

The actress also shared other snaps from the holiday, including another photo in her leopard print bikini, while holding a coconut drink and another smiling shot with her son, Damian.

"Oh my… I adore the #Maldives and was thrilled to be one of the first guests on the brand new, private island @_.herebaaatoll. We landed by seaplane straight to our villa's own jetty - thank you @transmaldivian - and were spoilt rotten by the brilliant staff. What a perfect way to kick off 2026," her caption read.

New Insider Information

Image of Her Maldives getaway follows a bold topless bathtub Instagram post earlier in the trip.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Her Maldives getaway follows a bold topless bathtub Instagram post earlier in the trip.

An insider recently revealed to RadarOnline.com that Hurley feels she is forced to pick between a relationship with her son and her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Liz keeps saying this is just a rough patch, that these are growing pains, and they'll get through it, but everyone can see how stressful this is for her," an insider shared.

Damian and Hurley have been very close, especially since the death of his father, Steve Bing, in 2020.

However, there is now a strain on their relationship due to Cyrus.

"Liz and Damian are so close and used to spending so much time together, he has been her plus one forever, and now Billy Ray is taking that spot," shared the insider. "Granted, Damian is older now and has his own life. But it's hard for him to share his mother's attention. Damian has made it clear he does not want to spend any time with Billy Ray."

