MAGA Demands Don Lemon Be Arrested Under FACE Act After Joining Anti-ICE Protesters Storming a Church

Don Lemon was outside a church in Minnesota as ICE protesters approached,

Jan. 19 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Don Lemon is being squeezed by MAGA supporters, who are demanding that the now-independent journalist be arrested for joining a group of ICE protesters who interrupted a church service in Minnesota.

And it appears President Trump is listening.

Lemon on the Scene

don lemon reporting
Source: TheDonLemonShow/youtube

The former CNN anchor is covering the protests for his own YouTube channel.

Lemon has been in Minnesota covering the growing unrest after the shooting death of Renee Good earlier this month. While now without an actual network, the 59-year-old has been posting content and coverage to his personal YouTube channel.

The former CNN anchor was interviewing one protester standing outside Cities Church in St. Paul when a group suddenly stormed the church. Lemon joined them, keeping his camera rolling as he documented the confrontation.

Source: TheDonLemonShow/youtube

Critics online were outraged at the disruption, with many focusing their rage on Lemon – accusing the journalist of violating the FACE act, which created legal protections for reproductive health clinics and places of worship, and makes obstruction of those venues a criminal offense.

"Disruption to people minding their own business is absolutely unbelievable," one person tweeted, as another echoed: "No reason Don Lemon shouldn’t be in handcuffs by the end of the day."

A third slammed: "Don Lemon stooped lower than I ever thought he would."

While a fourth blasted: "I can’t wait to see Don Lemon perp walking."

Investigation Has Been Launched

church protesters.
Source: TheDonLemonShow/youtube

The crowd of protesters stormed into a church, and Lemon followed.

One fellow pastor told his congregants: "We condemn the actions of Don Lemon and the group of activists who stormed Cities Church today in St. Paul, Minnesota, in clear violation of the FACE Act.

"Christians everywhere should demand that the Department of Justice arrest those who participated. We must protect religious liberty in this country."

He may soon get his wish, after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted that the Department of Justice has launched a full investigation into the incident.

"President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship," Leavitt told followers.

Lemon 'On Notice'

karoline leavitt
Source: mega

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration will investigate the interruption – and Lemon's role in it.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, took special aim at Lemon, tweeting: "A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service."

She further promised Lemon: "You are on notice."

Lemon Fires Back

don lemon
Source: donlemonofficial/instagram

Lemon responded to the threats on Instagram.

Lemon later fired back on Instagram, saying he had no affiliation with the group of protesters and was merely covering their protest like any journalist would.

"The MAGA administration and the fake news MAGAs are losing their minds over something that’s not even true," Lemon said, defending his actions as an "act of journalism," which was to "report on it and talk to the people involved."

He then further distanced himself from the group, throwing the protest organizer under the bus: "So, why don't you talk to the actual person who is in charge of the organization and whose idea it was to have the protest at the church before you start blaming me for stuff for which you have no idea.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter."

