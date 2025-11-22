EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Death Fears Erupt as Insiders Say Frail 79-Year-Old 'Was Just Putting Brave Face on Declining Health' By Recently Declaring 'I Don't Have Time to Grow Old!'

The singer-songwriter, who is set to turn 80 in January, has spent the autumn battling what she has called " health challenges ," prompting a string of canceled appearances from Las Vegas to Tennessee.

Dolly Parton is at the center of fears she's at death's door – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the pint-sized country icon has been putting a brave face on her drastic decline by recently telling the world, "I ain't got time to get old!"

She was recently forced to accept the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Governors Awards via video link, then appeared only virtually again when she was inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame for her Dollywood theme park.

"You probably heard that I've been dealing with a few health challenges this fall and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while," she said in her Hall of Fame message.

Her absences follow weeks of mounting speculation ignited when her younger sister, Freida, publicly urged fans to pray for her.

Insiders close to the pint-sized Jolene singer now say her recent quips about defying age masked deeper concerns.

One longtime associate claimed: "She wanted everyone to believe she was powering through, but those of us nearby could see she was struggling. Dolly hates worrying people, but she hasn't been herself."