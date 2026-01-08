EXCLUSIVE: Goop Queen Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Bizarre New Wellness Habits — 'Gag Down Protein 70 Times a Day, Dinner Before 6pm and Sleeping in Cold Temperatures'

During a Tuesday, January 6, appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Paltrow did a series of rapid-fire responses to various health and wellness topics.

Sleep and a very early bedtime around 8 p.m. have become much more important to the Iron Man star, who likes it very chilly when she hits the sheets.

"Well, the older I get, the colder I like it. I like, you know, in the 60s," she confessed about her thermostat temperature at night.

To fall asleep, "I have to take a bath every night. Have to. Non-negotiable," Paltrow remarked. "And if there's not a bathtub, then I have to shower. Like, I got to get the day off with water."