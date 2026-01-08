EXCLUSIVE: Goop Queen Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Bizarre New Wellness Habits — 'Gag Down Protein 70 Times a Day, Dinner Before 6pm and Sleeping in Cold Temperatures'
Jan. 7 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow has always been known for her controversial wellness habits, and the GOOP queen has started some unusual new protocols as she moves further into her 50s, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paltrow, 53, shared her new ways of living, such as eating dinner near the same time as elderly early-bird diners, plunging the temperature in her bedroom at night to secure deep sleep, and "gagging down protein 70 times a day" for better bone health.
Nightly Baths Are 'Non-Negotiable'
During a Tuesday, January 6, appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Paltrow did a series of rapid-fire responses to various health and wellness topics.
Sleep and a very early bedtime around 8 p.m. have become much more important to the Iron Man star, who likes it very chilly when she hits the sheets.
"Well, the older I get, the colder I like it. I like, you know, in the 60s," she confessed about her thermostat temperature at night.
To fall asleep, "I have to take a bath every night. Have to. Non-negotiable," Paltrow remarked. "And if there's not a bathtub, then I have to shower. Like, I got to get the day off with water."
Early Dinners for an Early Bedtime
"And I think part of my good sleep routine is eating dinner early. So, not going to bed on a full stomach," is another key lifestyle choice The Royal Tennebaums star is now adhering to with a 6 p.m. dinner time.
"I make my reservations at 6:00 p.m.," Poeher confessed, as Paltrow whispered back, "So do I. So great."
"I did 5:45 last night," the Oscar winner said of her dinner reservation the night before, as Paltrow admitted she was the "first person" in the restaurant.
"To be in bed and have eaten by 8 o'clock?" Poehler opined in a blissed-out voice, as Paltrow agreed, "Is there anything better?" admitting she thinks about her early bedtime "all day."
'Gag Down Protein 70 Times a Day'
On the topic of bone density, which becomes a big issue for women after 50, Paltrow said, "We're gonna talk to our doctor about potential estrogen supplementation. We're gonna do heavy weights, lots of heavy weights" as one way to reduce bone loss.
The star said she prefers to do her weight training via a Lagree Pilates Reformer machine, saying it's "very, very good."
The Parks and Recreation star was grossed out when Paltrow followed up her Lagree advice with the suggestion, "And we're gonna gag down protein 70 times a day," as protein is considered necessary to combat age-related muscle loss and prevent bone loss for those over 50.
One way the lifestyle guru gets her protein is through bone broth, which she still loves.
"It's fantastic for your gut. It's full of protein and collagen, all the things. I'll have it as like a cup of tea in the afternoon. That's my favorite way to have it," Paltrow said of the hearty liquid substance.
Snarking About Her Former Macrobiotic Diet
Paltrow also seems to have quit drinking, addressing the subject of "alcohol after 50" by complaining, "Oh, why did they have to ruin it for us?" calling the downsides of drinking as one ages "such a bummer."
The Duets star is still a "big" fan of coffee, shocking Poehler with the revelation that she takes it with "raw heavy cream."
Paltrow even scoffed at health fanatics who are into almond and oat milk, bragging, "I'm not the alt milk queen" for still loving dairy.
The blonde beauty even joked about the infamous macrobiotic diet she strictly ate in the 2000s.
"Yeah, that was a great phase where it was like cigarettes and tofu with the brown rice and the seaweed. Like, I don't know what I was just trying to integrate," Paltrow snarked about her former go-to nutrition regimen.