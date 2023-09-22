'Staying on The Right Track': Heather Locklear 'Doing Well' After Sparking Concern With Bizarre Behavior
Healthy Heather Locklear, 62, is looking better than ever thanks to the professional help of a new psychiatrist after battling an alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Melrose Place actress appeared to recapture her glow following a rough couple of years and insiders claimed the recovering addict owes it all to her new shrink.
Locklear was spotted out and about running errands in Los Angeles, according to the National Enquirer.
A fresh-faced Locklear was glowing in a casual all-black athletic outfit. She wore her blonde hair up in a trendy hair clip and carried a summery white Louis Vuitton tote bag.
Locklear flashed a toothy grin and waved to fans as she made a stop at an office building before heading to celeb favorite Erewhon for lunch and lastly picking up her Maltese dog, Mister.
"She's happy and feeling more like herself and committed to staying on the right track with the help of therapy," an insider told the outlet "Lots of it."
Locklear appeared to turn a new leaf — and the impact of her past troubling incidents on friends and family wasn't lost on her.
"Heather recognizes she gave people a startle a couple of months back, but she wants everyone to know she's doing well," the source added.
Locklear reportedly quit drinking and her recovery efforts were being supported by her fiancé, Chris Heisser, 62.
"He takes care of her and they do fun things like going to the farmers market in Malibu," the insider said of Heisser's efforts to keep Locklear on the sober track. "His support is another reason why she looks so happy."
The sight of Locklear looking so upbeat was a major relief to friends and family, who witnessed a much scarier version of the star in early July.
Back in early July, the troubled actress was spotted behaving erratically and walking precariously along a wall in Malibu while flip-flops. At the time, Locklear was reportedly dropped off a medical building by Heisser, who waited for her in a nearby parking lot. When she emerged later, she ignored her fiancé and began acting strangely.
It appeared that Locklear was talking to herself then she sat down to read a journal before taking off in a sprint across a parking lot and took a dangerous walk across the wall while bracing herself against pillars.
"She was acting very erratically and talking emphatically, but there was no one else there," an insider told RadarOnline.com. While noting it did not appear that the actress was on the phone, the source noted, "she was 100 percent talking to herself."
Moreover, the last decade for Locklear has been marred in arrests and numerous hospitalizations, which landed the actress in rehab more than 20 times for pills, alcohol and mental health concerns.
The insider noted that "therapy has saved her life."