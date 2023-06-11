Cold Feet: Heather Locklear and Fiancé Chris Heisser Yet to Marry After 3-Year Engagement, 'He Isn't Ready'
Heather Locklear and her fiancé, Chris Heisser, have yet to exchange their vows after a three-year engagement and insiders claim it's because her high school sweetheart has cold feet.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Melrose Place actress, 61, and her longtime love are going strong despite the former AMA motocross racer dragging his heels on marriage.
However, she did raise eyebrows while leaving a luncheon with pals in Malibu sans-ring on May 23. During the outing, Locklear showcased some fresh ink: a tattoo on her wrist that reads Ava, which is the name of her 25-year-old daughter fathered by her rocker ex, Richie Sambora.
Prior to Sambora, Locklear was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 until 1993.
"They're still very much together, but as far as wedding plans, that's off the table and has been for a while because Chris isn't ready," an insider spilled of her beau.
The lovers met as teens, both graduating from Newbury High School in 1979. They got back together years later in 2017 and parted ways amid her sobriety struggles before getting engaged in April 2020.
Weeks ago, Locklear went to a friend's wedding with her fiancé, sharing loved-up snaps from the special occasion to her Instagram.
"Cheers to Mr. and Mrs. Woods," she captioned a shot showing their own names written onto what appeared to be their dessert.
Fans speculated the couple made it official, but the Flirting With Forty star later set the record straight, writing "Oh dear, I did not get married. I'm so sorry it came out differently. I was at a best friend [sic] wedding for who've I've know [sic] all my life."
An insider said that it was "very awkward for her to have to explain why she wasn't the bride," although Locklear previously said that she would be just fine if they never made it down the aisle.
"I'm like, 'You're my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,'" she told People in October 2021. "[A wedding] is so not important. We're together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that's all that matters."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Locklear for comment.