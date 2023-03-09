Heather Locklear Plotting Hollywood Comeback Years After Quitting Booze & Arrests: Source
Heather Locklear has worked hard to take control of her life after years of struggling with substance abuse— and sources said she’s working on a full-on comeback in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last month, Locklear, 61, posted a self-deprecating mirror selfie captioned, “Can we get back to Polaroids where I look 70 years younger?”
But after a tough stretch, the actress is healthier and happier than ever, said a source. “Heather has put her health above all else these past couple of years,” said the insider.
Locklear wasn’t focused on her career as she wanted to clean herself up. Aside from one television movie, the actress hasn’t worked since 2017.
“Her ultimate goal is to get back out there and do what she does best,” said the insider. The mom of one has quite the track record, known as a show-saving actress (see Spin City and Dynasty as well as Melrose Place).
“Now it’s a case of schmoozing studio bosses and lining up some well-paid roles,” said the source. Emphasis on “well-paid.” The source said the twice-divorced Locklear isn’t rolling in the dough. Worth a reported $6 million, she’s feeling the pinch after “years of frivolous spending,” said the source. “She needs the money.”
- Amy Robach’s Ex-Husband Andrew Shue Being Privately Supported By ‘Melrose Place’ Co-Stars Heather Locklear & Alyssa Milano After Split
- Exposed: Pamela Anderson & Heather Locklear's Feud Over David Spade, Love Triangle Struck A Chord After Tommy Lee Drama
- Pamela Anderson's Love Triangle: Ex-Husband Tommy Lee's 'Goal' Was To Have 'Baywatch' Bombshell & Heather Locklear 'Become Friends' After Breakup Drama
Back in April 2020, Locklear celebrated one year of sobriety. The actress posted a quote on her big day reading, “I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.”
The actress captioned the post, "Hugs will come later! 1 year sober today!!!"
In 2018, Locklear was arrested for attacking an EMT and punching a police officer at her property. Police arrived at the home after receiving a call that Locklear and her boyfriend Chris Heisser had been involved in a fight.
Locklear claimed that Heisser “choked her and tried to kill her.” Heisser denied the allegations.
Days later, an ambulance rushed to Locklear’s home for a possible overdose. The actress was admitted to a psychiatric ward and was eventually transferred into a long-term facility.
Since then, Locklear has been extremely focused on staying clean and being there for her family.