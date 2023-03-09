Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Heather Locklear
Exclusive

Heather Locklear Plotting Hollywood Comeback Years After Quitting Booze & Arrests: Source

heather pp
Source: @heatherlocklear/instagram
By:

Mar. 9 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Heather Locklear has worked hard to take control of her life after years of struggling with substance abuse— and sources said she’s working on a full-on comeback in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last month, Locklear, 61, posted a self-deprecating mirror selfie captioned, “Can we get back to Polaroids where I look 70 years younger?”

Article continues below advertisement
heatherlocklear
Source: @heatherlocklear/instagram

But after a tough stretch, the actress is healthier and happier than ever, said a source. “Heather has put her health above all else these past couple of years,” said the insider.

Locklear wasn’t focused on her career as she wanted to clean herself up. Aside from one television movie, the actress hasn’t worked since 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

“Her ultimate goal is to get back out there and do what she does best,” said the insider. The mom of one has quite the track record, known as a show-saving actress (see Spin City and Dynasty as well as Melrose Place).

heatherlocklearig
Source: @heatherlocklear/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“Now it’s a case of schmoozing studio bosses and lining up some well-paid roles,” said the source. Emphasis on “well-paid.” The source said the twice-divorced Locklear isn’t rolling in the dough. Worth a reported $6 million, she’s feeling the pinch after “years of frivolous spending,” said the source. “She needs the money.”

MORE ON:
Heather Locklear

Back in April 2020, Locklear celebrated one year of sobriety. The actress posted a quote on her big day reading, “I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.”

The actress captioned the post, "Hugs will come later! 1 year sober today!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
heather melrose
Source: mega

In 2018, Locklear was arrested for attacking an EMT and punching a police officer at her property. Police arrived at the home after receiving a call that Locklear and her boyfriend Chris Heisser had been involved in a fight.

Locklear claimed that Heisser “choked her and tried to kill her.” Heisser denied the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement
heatherlocklear daughter
Source: mega

Days later, an ambulance rushed to Locklear’s home for a possible overdose. The actress was admitted to a psychiatric ward and was eventually transferred into a long-term facility.

Since then, Locklear has been extremely focused on staying clean and being there for her family.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.