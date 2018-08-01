Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Killer Cocktail: Heather Locklear Mixed Stimulants & Depressants Before Meltdown Source claims off-the-rails actress would down Adderall pills with alcohol.

Heather Locklear‘s recent string of meltdowns — already fueled by a killer drug cocktail that included Valium, cocaine and Vicodin — were made more violent by a frightening NEW chaser: the attention deficit disorder drug Adderall!

A source close to the addiction-addled vixen claimed exclusively to RadarOnline.com Heather, 56, would mix Adderall pills with alcohol.

“She couldn’t be stopped!” spilled the source.

Medical experts believe the hopped-up star’s menu of drugs explains her insane behavior. Worse, the mixture poses a life-threatening crisis!

“You should never mix these drugs,” warned Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Heather. “When people take stimulants and depressants at the same time, they are unaware of the side effects

of each.

“In combination, they cause manic medical and psychiatric disturbances. They can lead to potentially fatal cardiac-rhythm disturbances.”

Heather was committed to a psych ward against her will in June. She’d gone after cops who came to her house after she’d attacked her father, tried to strangle her mother and threatened to kill herself.

That episode climaxed a weekend of rages when the former “Melrose Place” vixen accused her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, of cheating on her. Tragically, it was just the latest in a string of meltdowns for the troubled ’80s icon. She was already facing charges for battery on a police officer and resisting arrest after cops tried to break up a dispute with her beau in February!

All that time, sources whispered, she was downing Adderall like Pez.

“She would take double — or even triple — her daily dose,” revealed the source. “She’d run out of a weeklong prescription in a few days and either freak out or just sleep.”

Dr. Fischer warned, “If they were fueled by drugs, episodes like those that Heather have suffered are medical in nature — NOT psychiatric.

“She needs to be weaned off of both!”

