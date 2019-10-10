Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On The Mend: Troubled Heather Locklear Completes Rehab Program The ‘Melrose Place’ actress opted for treatment instead of jail time.

Heather Locklear has checked out of rehab, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

On October 9, the troubled actress’ attorneys filed documents in Los Angeles court titled “Defendant’s Proof of Completion of Residential Treatment Program.”

According to the documents, the 58-year-old was discharged from a “court-approved” inpatient facility on September 20, 30 days after checking in on August 20.

“The Defendant has been committed to therapy,” her attorney William Haney wrote. “She has been compliant and participatory, as well as actively engaged.”

She has agreed to continue outpatient treatment, and the “treatment provider” will send updates on her progress every 90 to 120 days.

Radar first broke the news that the Melrose Place star was forced to get professional help for her spiraling addiction issues — or spend 120 days behind bars.

Her misdemeanor counts included five counts of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on an emergency personnel, and two counts of resisting arrest, according to Ventura County District Attorney prosecutors.

Locklear’s sentence stems from a February 2018 arrest for allegedly attacking her on-again boyfriend, Chris Heisser, and a police officer while under the influence.

Locklear was again arrested in June of that same year for allegedly going after an officer and an emergency medical technician while intoxicated.

Locklear settled a lawsuit with the EMT, who said the star “struck, kicked and battered” her when the EMT responded to an emergency call at Locklear’s home in Westlake Village, Calif.

On August 16, Locklear pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting officers related to that and the June 2018 incidents.

As a result, the actress — who has gone through multiple stints in rehab over the years — was ordered to spend 30 days in a residential treatment program.

Now that she’s no longer staying at a facility, Locklear must do everything in her power to avoid booze and drugs, or she could be forced to serve her suspended 120-day prison sentence.

She will be placed on an informal probation for three years, Senior Deputy District Attorney Thomas Dunlevy previously told Radar.

Under the terms of her sentence, Locklear cannot consume alcohol, take non-prescription medication, or possess dangerous or deadly weapons.

So far, Locklear seems to be keeping on the straight and narrow. Last week, she looked healthy and happy while celebrating her daughter Ava‘s 22nd birthday.