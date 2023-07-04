Heather Locklear Sparks Concerns After Actress is Spotted Balancing on a Ledge in Latest Bizarre Behavior Since 2019 Rehab Hospitalization
Troubled actress Heather Locklear sparked newfound concerns for her welfare last week after she displayed erratic and bizarre behavior in California, RadarOnline.com can report.
Locklear, 61, was seen attempting to balance on a ledge, talking to herself, and exhibiting signs of distress outside a Malibu office building on Thursday.
The once-beloved Melrose Place actress, who battled mental health issues and addiction in the past, reportedly arrived at the Malibu office building after an undisclosed appointment that lasted for roughly one hour.
Her fiancé, former motocross racer Chris Heisser, dropped Locklear off at the appointment and patiently waited in the car for his seemingly troubled fiancée of three years.
Locklear then emerged from the building and began to display erratic and bizarre behavior, which included walking along the ledge of a building and sprinting across a nearby street.
Wearing army fatigue sweatpants, an off-the-shoulder T-shirt, and flip-flops, Locklear was also pictured as she sat at the top of a staircase where she was observed reading from a journal and talking to herself in a seemingly distressed manner.
Video footage obtained exclusively by Daily Mail captured Locklear appearing bewildered and pointing angrily toward something written in her diary before pushing the journal back into her purse.
She also held onto pillars for support throughout her startling balancing act in an apparent effort to avoid a potentially dangerous and fatal fall into the parking lot below.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Locklear's struggles with substance abuse and mental health have been well-documented over the course of the past 25 years.
Although the former Melrose Place star’s troubles have led to multiple hospitalizations, arrests, and rehab stints, the actress has reportedly been on a stable path since 2019 when she completed a 30-day residential rehab stay following a 120-day suspended jail sentence.
Meanwhile, Locklear and Heisser have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since rekindling their romance together three years ago.
Locklear eventually joined Heisser in his SUV after the hour of distressing behavior in Malibu last week.