Heather Locklear Accused of Drinking and Taking Ozempic: 'The Family is Very Worried'
Heather Locklear's family is "very worried" about her after she allegedly started drinking again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Locklear, 61, has checked into rehab over 20 times in an attempt to kick her drinking addiction. Sadly, the Melrose Place star was said to have suffered a relapse. Adding to concerns about her health, Locklear was said to have started taking Ozempic, a diabetic medication that recently became Hollywood's latest weight loss secret.
An insider revealed the family's concerns after Locklear was photographed last week in Malibu. Locklear appeared to act erratic as she was seen balancing on a ledge before she darted across the street while appearing to talk to herself
"Heather is drinking. The family is very worried," a source told the Daily Mail. "Everyone feels helpless. Richie [Sambora], her family, especially her daughter Ava who loves her so much."
The source shared that "tequila" was Locklear's poison — and that she's been on Ozempic.
"Tequila has always been her drink. She can't stay away from it," the insider claimed. "She's also on Ozempic and obsesses over her weight. She's lost 40lbs."
Unfortunately, Locklear's struggle with drinking has lasted for over a decade.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Heather Locklear Sparks Concerns After Actress is Spotted Balancing on a Ledge in Latest Bizarre Behavior Since 2019 Rehab Hospitalization
- Cold Feet: Heather Locklear and Fiancé Chris Heisser Yet to Marry After 3-Year Engagement, 'He Isn't Ready'
- Heather Locklear Plotting Hollywood Comeback Years After Quitting Booze & Arrests: Source
After she split from ex-husband Richie Sambora in 2006, Locklear was slapped with her first DUI. Locklear continued to battle addiction issues amid run-ins with the law, including additional arrests over the next decade.
Locklear was arrested again in 2018 on domestic violence charges and a battery charge against the police officer who responded to the incident at her home in upscale Thousand Oaks, California.
The actress was arrested two more times in 2018. First in May, for alleged verbal and physical assault against an EMT, who was called to her home — and again in November, when Locklear was placed on a 5150 hold, which was advised by her psychiatrist, who determined she was suffering a mental breakdown.
"Heather got off so easy with no probation or accountability after beating up cops and then threatening EMT ambulance drivers," the insider said. "The no accountability has allowed her to continue to hide out on top of her mountain estate and drink her tequila body into a much larger unhappier figure."
The source alleged that Locklear's drinking habits are "unfair" to her fiancé Chris Heisser who "is battling alcohol too."
"[Chris] has to drive her for mandatory errands and try to sustain his career while lying to family and friends consistently hiding her alcohol and drug problems," the insider claimed. "[The couple] told friends she has been drinking again months ago and would return to rehab to no avail."