Heather Locklear Accused of Drinking and Taking Ozempic: 'The Family is Very Worried'

Heather Locklear's family is "very worried" about her after she allegedly started drinking again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Locklear, 61, has checked into rehab over 20 times in an attempt to kick her drinking addiction. Sadly, the Melrose Place star was said to have suffered a relapse. Adding to concerns about her health, Locklear was said to have started taking Ozempic, a diabetic medication that recently became Hollywood's latest weight loss secret.