Heather Locklear Reemerges With Fiancé Chris Heisser After Erratic Behavior Ignites Fears for Actress' Welfare

Locklear appeared carefree while visiting the Westlake Village Farmers Market alongside Heisser in Los Angeles over this past weekend. The couple also grabbed a bite to eat at Mediterraneo restaurant.

In late June, Daily Mail spotted the Hollywood star outside of an office building in Malibu after an undisclosed appointment that lasted an hour. Locklear had been dropped off by a man believed to be her fiancé at about 1 PM.

One clip showed her sitting at the top of a staircase for a while where she read from a journal and began talking to herself while seemingly distressed.