Heather Locklear Reemerges With Fiancé Chris Heisser After Erratic Behavior Ignites Fears for Actress' Welfare
Heather Locklear was in great spirits while toting around her white Maltese dog, Mister, on a Sunday outing with fiancé Chris Heisser, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Melrose Place actress, 61, flashed a smile with her husband-to-be days after photos and video emerged of Locklear displaying erratic behavior and looking disheveled.
Locklear appeared carefree while visiting the Westlake Village Farmers Market alongside Heisser in Los Angeles over this past weekend. The couple also grabbed a bite to eat at Mediterraneo restaurant.
In late June, Daily Mail spotted the Hollywood star outside of an office building in Malibu after an undisclosed appointment that lasted an hour. Locklear had been dropped off by a man believed to be her fiancé at about 1 PM.
One clip showed her sitting at the top of a staircase for a while where she read from a journal and began talking to herself while seemingly distressed.
After leaving the building, she reportedly kept Heisser waiting in his car and was seen making her way along the ledge while clad in camouflage sweatpants, an off-the-shoulder T-shirt and flip-flops, before sprinting across the street.
Insiders claimed that Locklear is back to boozing after years of sobriety and several stints in rehab.
"Heather is drinking," a source said. "The family is very worried. Everyone feels helpless. Richie [Sambora], her family, especially her daughter Ava who loves her so much."
"Tequila has always been her drink. She can't stay away from it," claimed the insider. "She's also on Ozempic and obsesses over her weight. She's lost 40 pounds."
Other insiders disputed those claims to Page Six, stating that she is "definitely not drinking" and hasn't been for years. "I just FaceTimed with Heather today and she's doing great," her pal Sharan Magnuson doubled down amid fears for Locklear's welfare. Sources close to Locklear claimed the Dynasty starlet had received some "upsetting news" that day she was photographed, which impacted her mood.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in March that Locklear has been in the pursuit of reviving her career, working hard to take control of her life after years of struggling with her sobriety.
"Her ultimate goal is to get back out there and do what she does best," said the insider.