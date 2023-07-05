'Mad Men' Actress Christina Hendricks' Dramatic Weight Loss Ignites Rumors She's Using Ozempic
Christina Hendricks is among the many celebrities to suddenly debut a drastic weight loss, fueling speculation that she hopped on the Hollywood slimdown trend and turned to Ozempic for rapid results.
The Mad Men sensation dropped jaws on July 4 when she took to Instagram with a series of sultry photos showcasing herself in a form-fitting black dress with puff sleeves.
RadarOnline.com has learned that fans believe the actress is among the many A-listers and reality stars resorting to the diabetes drug for its ability to help people shed extra pounds in a short time.
"Literally everyone is on Ozempic," one social media user commented. "You're losing too much weight," another replied. "Everyone in Hollywood or celebrity-adjacent suddenly looking very thin or, pardon me, 'healthy' is on them. Honestly, I'd totally give it a try too if I had access to it. That's what I meant with C'est La vie! Live and let live!"
Some stars have spoken out about the Ozempics benefits, notably Dolores Catania of the Real Housewives of New Jersey who said she was prescribed a similar drug called Mounjaro.
Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen explained her reasons for prescribing the Bravolebrity the medication during an appearance on Today.
"Whenever we see somebody that we may think they don't need the medication, unless you're their doctor, you don't know their medical history," she said. "You don't know what medications they're taking, you don't know their internal health and the reasoning for a patient ... to be on this type of medication."
"Entering menopause [at] a healthy weight is very preventative for long-term complications from aging and weight and menopause," she continued. "Many middle-aged women, they benefit from this medication because it's out of their control."
Throughout her career, Hendricks has been praised for her "voluptuous" curves and was named "Woman of the Hourglass" by New York magazine. Some fans, however, said there is no proof she is turning to Ozempic and argued that it could be attributed to exercise and diet.
"Maybe she's just made some lifestyle changes? Assumptions assumptions," one pointed out.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Hendricks for comment.