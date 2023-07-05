'Mad Men' Actress Christina Hendricks' Dramatic Weight Loss Ignites Rumors She's Using Ozempic

Some stars have spoken out about the Ozempics benefits, notably Dolores Catania of the Real Housewives of New Jersey who said she was prescribed a similar drug called Mounjaro.

Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen explained her reasons for prescribing the Bravolebrity the medication during an appearance on Today.

"Whenever we see somebody that we may think they don't need the medication, unless you're their doctor, you don't know their medical history," she said. "You don't know what medications they're taking, you don't know their internal health and the reasoning for a patient ... to be on this type of medication."