It's Over! Christina Hendricks & Geoffrey Arend Call It Quits After 10 Years Of Marriage

It's Over! Christina Hendricks & Geoffrey Arend Call It Quits After 10 Years Of Marriage

It's Over! Christina Hendricks & Geoffrey Arend Call It Quits After 10 Years Of Marriage

Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend have split after a decade of marriage.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” the pair said in a joint statement to US Weekly on Thursday, October 17.

“Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

The couple concluded their statement: “We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

Arend, 44, and Hendricks, 41, got hitched in New York in October 2009.

Arend hinted at trouble in paradise with a mysterious message on the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary October 11.

“Anytime you’re feeling low, bookend yourself in dogs,” he captioned photos of himself with his pets. “Can’t recommend it enough.”

The couple have no children together, and hadn’t planned on it either. “We’ve decided that we are not really interested in having children,” she explained in a 2014 interview with Health Magazine. “It seems like it’s expected that you’d want to have kids.”

“It’s just very normal for people to say, ‘Well, when you guys have kids …’ And then when I say, ‘Actually I don’t think we’re going to do that,’ people will say, ‘Oh, you say that now …’ It doesn’t bother me, though. And, you know, there’s a small chance I could change my mind.”

The duo hit it off in 2007 after her Mad Men costar Vincent Kartheiser introduced them to one another.

“He was just charming, funny and very magnetic. I got his number that night under the pretense of, ‘We could just be friends.’ And of course, I immediately went home and Googled him.’” she told Cosmopolitan UK in March 2012 about meeting him.