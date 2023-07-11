Your tip
Heather Locklear's Friends Worried for Her Well-being After Bizarre Public Meltdown: 'This is Beyond Scary'

heather locklear friends worried public meltdown drinking pp
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 11 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Hollywood trainwreck Heather Locklear looked to be off the rails again when the beautiful boozer was caught on camera acting downright bizarre in Malibu — and the public breakdown caused concern amongst her inner circle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Melrose Place vixen, 61, was dropped off at a medical building by her fiancé, Chris Heisser, on the afternoon of June 29. He waited for her in a nearby parking lot, but after she emerged, Heather totally ignored him and instead started talking to herself, sat on the steps reading a journal and even sprinted across the lot.

heather locklear friends worried public meltdown drinking
Source: Mega
At one point, the troubled actress precariously walked along the edge of the building — risking a horrifying and dangerous fall — in her flip-flops, steadying herself by holding onto pillars.

"She was acting very erratically and talking emphatically, but there was no one else there," said the insider, adding Heather didn't appear to be on the phone. "She was 100 percent talking to herself."

heather locklear friends worried public meltdown drinking
Source: Mega
Meanwhile, Chris waited patiently while Heather lingered in front of the building for about an hour.

"Lord knows what is going on in her life, but this is beyond scary," spilled the source. "While Chris is there for her 24/7, there's only so much he can do."

MORE ON:
Heather Locklear

As RadarOnline.com reported, Heather has been to rehab more than 20 times for issues related to alcohol, drugs, and mental health.

"She's a survivor who's been to hell and back many times," said the insider. "But it's clear she's dealing with a very major issue right now. If seeing these photos doesn't scare her into taking action, nothing will."

heather locklear friends worried public meltdown drinking
Source: Mega

The actress, 61, seemed to be in denial about her situation when she stepped out for the first time since her public meltdown. Heather plastered on a smile when she hit her local farmer's market in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Holding her fluffy sidekick, with Chris by her side, Heather flashed her pearly whites at the paparazzi as if nothing was wrong — despite insiders claiming she's been drinking again.

heather locklear friends worried public meltdown drinking
Source: Mega

While she has yet to address the potential sobriety slip-up, others jumped to her defense and dispelled the rumors.

“Heather is most definitely not drinking, she hasn’t for years," a source told Page Six. "She’s very upset at that allegation, it’s super hurtful.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Heather's rep for comment.

