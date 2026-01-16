Melania Trump's $40Million Documentary Drama: First Lady's Upcoming Film 'Struggling' to Sell Tickets Before Premiere — 'It's Not Materializing'

The film directed by Brett Ratner is expected to give audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look into Melania's role as first lady as well as her marriage with Donald.

Considering Melania's fiercely private nature, the idea of supporters lining up to buy tickets for a peak inside the first lady's lifestyle wasn't necessarily far-fetched, but sources claimed expectations have dramatically fallen.

"In New York, only a handful of seats have been booked," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Palm Beach is no better. Even in Trump country, theaters are practically empty."