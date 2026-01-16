Melania Trump's $40Million Documentary Drama: First Lady's Upcoming Film 'Struggling' to Sell Tickets Before Premiere — 'It's Not Materializing'
Jan. 16 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET
First Lady Melania Trump's upcoming film has already been deemed a flop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While President Donald Trump recently said there's a high demand for seats for the premiere of MELANIA, which will be held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on January 30, sources contradicted the president's claims and alleged the $40 million project has been "struggling" to sell advanced tickets.
'Theaters Are Practically Empty'
The film directed by Brett Ratner is expected to give audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look into Melania's role as first lady as well as her marriage with Donald.
Considering Melania's fiercely private nature, the idea of supporters lining up to buy tickets for a peak inside the first lady's lifestyle wasn't necessarily far-fetched, but sources claimed expectations have dramatically fallen.
"In New York, only a handful of seats have been booked," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Palm Beach is no better. Even in Trump country, theaters are practically empty."
"The studio was expecting a big turnout, but so far it's not materializing," the source said of Melania's movie, which is being distributed by Amazon/MGM.
According to sources, advanced ticket sales are so dismal, the studio has even considered withholding box office figures.
"They may even hold back official box office numbers if the opening is weaker than expected," the source explained.
Even supporters of Melania confessed the outlook for the film's release is grim.
"It's a high-profile project, but hype doesn't always translate into ticket sales," an insider noted. "People are curious, but they're not rushing to buy tickets yet."
News of the pitiful advanced ticket sales follows Donald's accidental confession about his wife's movie.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the president boasted about MELANIA despite admitting he hasn't even watched the entire movie.
"Have you seen the MELANIA movie yet?" a reporter asked the president while he chatted with press aboard Air Force One.
"I’ve seen pieces of it," Donald replied. "It’s incredible."
Trump Admits He Hasn't Watched 'MELANIA'
"I think it's gonna do– you know, she did a book, and the book was a big number one bestseller... and this is a movie... and it seems to be captivating a lot of people," Donald scrambled to add about the film before name-dropping celebrities who allegedly wanted a ticket to the premiere.
"It's going to be doing the premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center. It's a very hard ticket, I can tell you," he continued. "Everybody, Wayne Gretzky and his wife. Beautiful wife... great wife... everybody wants tickets to the premiere. I think it's gonna be great."
After the clip went viral online, social media users mocked Melania for being snubbed by Donald.
"Damn. Her own husband couldn't watch it," one X user wrote as another claimed, "It's not about him, so he's not going to watch it."