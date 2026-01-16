EXCLUSIVE: Jodie Foster, 63, Sparks SCHIZOPHRENIA Fears After Startling Admission About Needing Therapy After Every Role

Jodie Foster has startled fans and industry observers with a candid admission about the emotional toll of her work, revealing she routinely enters therapy after completing film projects because of the abrupt psychological crash that follows months of intense focus. And RadarOnline.com can reveal her confession has sparked fears she could be on the brink of schizophrenia from becoming so immersed in her characters.

Foster Admits Extreme Work And Emotional Crashes

Source: MEGA Jodie Foster revealed she entered therapy after every film.'

Foster, 63, made the comments while discussing her working habits and post-production comedown, explaining how the end of a shoot leaves her adrift after periods of extreme discipline and exhaustion. The Oscar-winning actress and director, who has worked continuously since childhood, described a cycle in which she throws herself into a role and then struggles to recalibrate once filming ends. Foster admitted: "I work like a dog. I'm obsessed. And then I just want to go to sleep... I feel lost if I don't have a routine. I'm a disciplined person. "When I'm making a movie, I can't stay on my routine. I have four months of working 15 hours a day, and all I do is sleep through the weekend. I don't talk to anyone. I don't know what's happening in the news. I just have to look at the character and what I'm headed toward."

Therapy After Every Film Raises Alarm

Source: MEGA Foster admitted she immersed herself completely in her roles.

She added: "When the movie's over, I'm like, 'Thank God that's over.' I go back to sleep. I do nothing. I become a total couch potato. I get really bored. "Then I go into therapy, and it all starts all over again. It's like a one-year cycle." The remarks have prompted concern among some close to the actress, who say the sheer intensity of the pattern is striking, even by Hollywood standards. One industry source told us: "People are not officially diagnosing her or suggesting anything clinical, but there is real worry about how extreme the swing sounds. "Going from total immersion to total shutdown, over and over, is not something most people could sustain without support." Another insider said the honesty of Foster's comments has shocked longtime admirers, adding:"Fans see her as unshakable, hyper-competent, always in control. Hearing her describe herself as lost, bored and needing therapy after every project has genuinely stunned people who assumed she had mastered that balance decades ago."

Health Expert Warns Of Dangerous Immersion

Source: MEGA The actress described a cycle of exhaustion and withdrawal.

But a health expert we consulted said Foster sounds "dangerously immersed" in her roles, and added: "Going from deep immersion to deep immersion and then crashing in between can have a significant psychological and physical impact on an actor. "It is not unlike schizophrenia embodying so many different people, and I hope Jodie's therapist gets her to 'purge' each one from her consciousness before she moves on to the next role." Foster also spoke openly about her relationship with rest in her recent chat, describing sleep as both necessity and indulgence. She added: "I admit I like taking naps. Sleeping is necessary, but a nap is just perfection. The perfect timing for a nap is 45 minutes or an hour, but two hours is pretty damn good."

Late Career Success Comes With A Cost

Source: MEGA She acknowledged the emotional cost of extreme focus.