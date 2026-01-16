EXCLUSIVE: How Prince George Has 'Snubbed Camilla' Amid His Mom Princess Kate's 'Furious Feud' With Queen

Yet behind the scenes, palace observers say decisions about where George appears and with whom are being closely managed, particularly following what insiders told us are "incredibly strained" relations between Kate and Queen Camilla, 78.

According to one source, George's public outings have been shaped as much by internal politics as by tradition.

"There has been a conscious effort to keep George close to his parents and the Middleton side of the family," the source said.

"That has meant limiting informal contact with Camilla. It's being interpreted in some circles as a snub, but those close to Kate see it as protective and intentional."

The source added: "Kate is fiercely focused on controlling her children's environment. Given the tension she feels toward Camilla, she is far more comfortable reinforcing George's bond with William and her own parents. George follows that lead, and at his age, that alignment speaks volumes."