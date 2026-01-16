EXCLUSIVE: How Prince George Has 'Snubbed Camilla' Amid His Mom Princess Kate's 'Furious Feud' With Queen
Jan. 16 2026, Updated 5:20 p.m. ET
Prince George is being quietly ushered into public life as a future king, but sources told RadarOnline.com his increasing visibility has also exposed subtle family tensions, including what insiders describe as a deliberate "snub" of Queen Camilla amid a simmering feud between his mother, Princess Kate, and the monarch.
The eldest child of Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, has made a series of carefully choreographed appearances over the past year as the royal family looks to prepare the next generation for duty.
Why George's Appearances Are Being Carefully Controlled
Yet behind the scenes, palace observers say decisions about where George appears and with whom are being closely managed, particularly following what insiders told us are "incredibly strained" relations between Kate and Queen Camilla, 78.
According to one source, George's public outings have been shaped as much by internal politics as by tradition.
"There has been a conscious effort to keep George close to his parents and the Middleton side of the family," the source said.
"That has meant limiting informal contact with Camilla. It's being interpreted in some circles as a snub, but those close to Kate see it as protective and intentional."
The source added: "Kate is fiercely focused on controlling her children's environment. Given the tension she feels toward Camilla, she is far more comfortable reinforcing George's bond with William and her own parents. George follows that lead, and at his age, that alignment speaks volumes."
Why Kate Trusts Her Parents Over Camilla
George's closeness to his maternal grandparents, Carole Middleton, 70, and Michael Middleton, 76, has long been noted.
During an engagement marking the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death last September, William and Kate met members of a local Women's Institute group in Sunningdale, Ascot, where one woman recalled a chance encounter with the young prince years earlier.
"I had popped in to pick up some wallpaper samples, and Prince George had gone in with his granny, Carole Middleton," said Sally Pellow.
"He was beautifully dressed and sitting at a desk eating bits of orange."
That anecdote has taken on new resonance as insiders suggested George's frequent appearances alongside the Middletons underline Kate's influence.
"Carole has always been a grounding presence for George," another source said.
"Kate trusts her implicitly, and that trust doesn't extend in the same way to Camilla. George's comfort with his granny reflects where Kate feels safest."
George's Growing Public Confidence
Publicly, George has appeared confident and composed.
He charmed crowds at Sandringham on Christmas Day, stepping forward to greet well-wishers alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
A bystander said: "He displayed a quiet confidence and maturity. It's crazy to think that he'll be a teenager when he does this next year."
In the lead-up to Christmas, George also helped prepare lunch at The Passage homelessness shelter, a cause close to William's heart, and in November accompanied Kate to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.
In May, he attended a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace marking VE Day 80, showing interest in their wartime experiences.
How Kate's Tensions With Camilla Shape George's Path
One royal expert said his appearances are being handled with "extreme care."
They added: "Everyone around the family is conscious that George is still very young, and there's no rush to push him into the spotlight.
"What is happening is a gradual, carefully considered introduction to public life, where each appearance has a purpose and a clear boundary."
The expert continued: "Nothing about it is random or performative. William and Kate are deliberately pacing his exposure, making sure he understands what he's seeing and doing, rather than overwhelming him. From the outside it may look subtle, but it reflects a lot of planning and a thoughtful approach to preparing him for the responsibilities that lie ahead."
Behind that thoughtfulness, however, sources said Kate's determination to manage her son's path has hardened amid tensions with Camilla.
"Kate sees George as her responsibility first and a royal asset second," a friend said. "If that means keeping distance from people she doesn't trust, even the Queen, she won't hesitate."
Insiders said Kate and Camilla have been at war due to the Queen's "vain" jealousy that Princess Catherine is constantly praised for her beauty at events they both attend.
Camilla is also said by insiders to be "furious" she and William are "already acting like they are on the throne" due to the influence they have over King Charles' decisions, such as to strip the former Prince Andrew of his royal titles due to his Jeffrey Epstein scandal.