EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla 'Can Now Barely Bare to Be in Same Room Together' As Feud 'Goes Nuclear'

Observers tell us Camilla appeared to usher Kate aside while speaking with Melania Trump during the U.S. First Lady's husband Donald Trump's state visit to Britain – a moment that reignited long-running whispers of rivalry at the top of the royal hierarchy.

While some aides have downplayed the exchange, other insiders now say it marked a turning point in their "increasingly bitter feud."

According to one well-placed royal source, the strain has been compounded by the fallout surrounding ex-Prince Andrew, 65, and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, who were recently stripped of remaining privileges and are being forced out of their Royal Lodge mansion over their links to Jeffrey Epstein.

"The situation with the Yorks has drained everyone involved, and Kate is no exception," the source said.

"She has stood firmly behind William through months of fraught talks and hard choices, and it has weighed heavily on her, and left her in no mood to deal with Camilla. But things have reached such a height, the pair of them can barely bare to stay in the same room as one another."