EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla 'Can Now Barely Bare to Be in Same Room Together' As Feud 'Goes Nuclear'
Jan. 3 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Princess Kate is at the center of what palace insiders describe as an increasingly volatile feud with Queen Camilla, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the two women can now barely tolerate being in the same room as tensions inside the monarchy escalate to "nuclear" levels.
The Princess of Wales, 43, and the Queen, 78, are said to have been locked in a simmering power struggle that has intensified over the past two months, following an awkward public moment during a state visit in September.
A Simmering Power Struggle
Observers tell us Camilla appeared to usher Kate aside while speaking with Melania Trump during the U.S. First Lady's husband Donald Trump's state visit to Britain – a moment that reignited long-running whispers of rivalry at the top of the royal hierarchy.
While some aides have downplayed the exchange, other insiders now say it marked a turning point in their "increasingly bitter feud."
According to one well-placed royal source, the strain has been compounded by the fallout surrounding ex-Prince Andrew, 65, and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, who were recently stripped of remaining privileges and are being forced out of their Royal Lodge mansion over their links to Jeffrey Epstein.
"The situation with the Yorks has drained everyone involved, and Kate is no exception," the source said.
"She has stood firmly behind William through months of fraught talks and hard choices, and it has weighed heavily on her, and left her in no mood to deal with Camilla. But things have reached such a height, the pair of them can barely bare to stay in the same room as one another."
Limelight and Control
Camilla is bitter Kate 'hogged the limelight' at Trump's visit and drew praise for her glamor – as she hates being upstaged and made to feel frumpy beside Kate, despite their obvious age difference.
"She also hates that Kate is being talked up as Britain's perfect future Queen when she still holds the crown."
The dispute has also unfolded as King Charles, 77, continues efforts to stabilize the monarchy after a year dominated by scandal and ill health.
Andrew's long shadow, shaped by his association with Epstein and persistent allegations about his conduct, has once again placed the family under scrutiny. The decision to distance him decisively from royal life is widely believed to have been driven by Prince William, 43, and Kate, who are preparing for their future roles as king and queen.
Accusations of Overstepping
Sources say Camilla believes the Waleses have overstepped.
One palace insider said she is convinced William and Kate are undermining both her authority and that of the King by forcing Andrew's removal from the $40million Royal Lodge, which lies close to the Waleses' new home.
"In Camilla's eyes, it comes across as a grab for control," the insider said. "She believes they forced the issue and effectively pushed her out of the process."
Kate, however, is said to reject that characterization. Another source close to the Princess said: "She sees the accusations as unjustified and unwarranted. There was no desire to undermine Charles or Camilla at any point – her priority has always been safeguarding the monarchy and her children."
The source added the atmosphere between the two women has become unmistakably tense.
They said: "Whenever they share the same space, the tension is palpable. The atmosphere becomes strained and those around them can sense the unease immediately."
A Deepening Divide
The tension is said to have started crystallizing during the Trumps' visit to the U.K. in September, when Kate and Camilla were seen standing apart after the widely circulated moment with Melania.
Although some royal watchers insist the narrative of a feud was exaggerated, insiders say the damage was done.
"That moment sparked a surge of mistrust," one aide said. "From that point on, the chill between them has been hard to miss."
Kate, mother to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7, is said to have been particularly firm about keeping Andrew's controversies at a distance from her family.
Sources said she was "deeply uncomfortable" with the idea of living in close proximity to him if he and Sarah remained in the Royal Lodge and feared the reputational risks.
William, described by one aide as "unwavering" on the issue the former couple should be booted from the 30-room home, supported her stance.
Camilla, however, is said to remain resentful. "When Camilla settles on a view, she is rarely persuaded otherwise," a source said.
"She genuinely feels her standing has been weakened. Charles had promised she would be at the heart of major decisions as Queen Consort, yet she now believes the Waleses are taking control."
With neither side inclined to back down, palace insiders say the feud has entered a critical phase, leaving staff bracing for further fallout as the monarchy's most powerful women continue their "uneasy standoff."