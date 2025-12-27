EXCLUSIVE: 'Deluded' Andrew Windsor 'Battling to Believe He's Actually No Longer a Prince' — And is 'Wandering Halls of $40Million Royal Lodge Expecting Staff to Bow to Him'
Dec. 27 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is struggling to accept he is no longer a prince, two months after King Charles stripped him of all his royal titles and privileges, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the former Duke of York is "stunned" and "bemused" as he spends his final Christmas wandering the halls of the Royal Lodge before relocating to the Sandringham estate in 2026.
A Formal Stripping of Power
In October 2025, King Charles, 77, made the unprecedented decision to remove all royal titles from his younger brother following a series of public controversies, including fresh outrage over his long-standing ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, who has lived at Royal Lodge for more than 20 years, is being forced to vacate the property by the New Year.
He and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66 – who has also been stripped of her royal title – have also been excluded from the royal family's December 25 gathering at Sandringham, a tradition the family observes annually.
A source close to Andrew said: "He is stunned that staff no longer call him by his royal titles. He is bemused and shocked, and he keeps insisting on being addressed as 'Sir' and 'His Royal Highness.' He is a textbook case of delusion and battered ego."
The End of an Era at Royal Lodge
Another source said about the lonely Christmas Windsor faces inside the walls of the $40million Royal Lodge mansion he has called home for decades: "At the moment, there's very little to be happy about or celebrate. This Christmas feels like the end of an era for Andrew, and he is finding it hard to accept the loss of his former status."
The former Duke has also been abandoned by his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who are spending Christmas away from him and Ferguson.
Royal Lodge has also seen practical changes.
Beatrice and Eugenie's old bedrooms, which traditionally had their own Yuletide trees, have been left bare of decorations, according to sources.
Sources told us the household also did not hold a staff Christmas party this year, a departure from past celebrations.
A Disconnected Reality
Yet egomaniacal Windsor is determined to maintain a sense of authority, telling staff to continue addressing him in a formal manner.
"He is having difficulty coming to terms with the reality versus how he sees himself," a source said. "Although his titles are gone, he expects to be treated with the respect he once received."
Ferguson, who has lived with Andrew at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite their 1996 divorce, is also preparing for the transition.
This year, she reportedly signed her holiday cards alone, accompanied by personal apologies to family members. Though subdued, the couple is said to be planning a small gathering for friends to mark their final Christmas at the property.
A Low-Key Final Farewell
"They haven't called it a farewell party, but it very much seems like a final celebration," a source said.
"Christmas Day is expected to be low-key. Andrew will likely spend the afternoon in front of the TV angrily watching the King's speech and stewing in his downfall – blaming everyone but himself, all the while expecting staff to bow to him like they used to. It is madness."
The relocation to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate in early 2026 marks the final stage of his expulsion from the inner circle of the working monarchy.