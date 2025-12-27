EXCLUSIVE: 'Deluded' Andrew Windsor 'Battling to Believe He's Actually No Longer a Prince' — And is 'Wandering Halls of $40Million Royal Lodge Expecting Staff to Bow to Him'

In October 2025, King Charles, 77, made the unprecedented decision to remove all royal titles from his younger brother following a series of public controversies, including fresh outrage over his long-standing ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who has lived at Royal Lodge for more than 20 years, is being forced to vacate the property by the New Year.

He and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66 – who has also been stripped of her royal title – have also been excluded from the royal family's December 25 gathering at Sandringham, a tradition the family observes annually.

A source close to Andrew said: "He is stunned that staff no longer call him by his royal titles. He is bemused and shocked, and he keeps insisting on being addressed as 'Sir' and 'His Royal Highness.' He is a textbook case of delusion and battered ego."