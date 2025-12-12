EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Went Nuclear' on Princess Kate Middleton in 'Poisonous Showdown' Over Prince Harry's Royal Return
Dec. 12 2025, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
There's a royal family feud brewing between Queen Camilla and Princess Kate Middleton, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Sources say the 78-year-old queen has gone nuclear over the fact that Kate, 43, secretly is helping her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, worm his way back into the good graces of his softhearted father, 77-year-old King Charles.
Harry's Hopeful Welcome Home
Harry, 41, landed a long-awaited reunion earlier this year with his father, when the royal exile visited Clarence House for tea with King Charles.
It was the first time the father and son had seen each other in 18 months, after months of tension following Harry's scathing memoir Spare.
The meeting lasted only 55 minutes, but Kate has been trying to work with the estranged duo on a more permanent reconciliation.
However, an insider said: "Camilla wants nothing to do with Harry. She’s revolted by the soft stance Charles is taking at the moment and fully supports William's zero-tolerance, no-forgiveness policy."
Camilla is said to be astounded that Kate continues to defend Harry, but Kate couldn't care less.
"Kate considers herself to be the queen now, even though Charles hasn’t stepped down yet," the insider continued. "That really gets Camilla steaming. She’s not about to be pushed to the side and give back the crown jewels."
Camilla v. Kate
Insiders confess Camilla "truly considers Harry to be dangerous," and fears he’ll once again turn on the royals. She's also concerned if he is welcomed back in the fold, he'll gain unprecedented access for another "horrific tell-all."
The vitriol between Camilla and Harry has gotten so bad that it's reportedly spilled onto Kate.
"Camilla and Kate had a poisonous showdown at the palace, and Camilla told Kate flat-out that she’s being naive and reckless — not to mention disloyal toward her husband by refusing to respect his wishes," the insider said.
Kate's hubby, Prince William, has had his own public beef with his estranged brother. However, right now the in-fighting concern is still centered on the ladies.
"It got nasty. Kate’s been very patient and biting her tongue for much of this year over Camilla's bad attitude toward her, but this Harry situation is making things a hundred times more tense."
Camilla Holds a Grudge
With plans underway for Harry to visit the U.K. again, the insider said Camilla is "dreading" the prospect of coming face-to-face with the man who painted her as a backbiting bully in his book.
"The King wants Camilla to put this aside and at least pop in and say hello to Harry when he's over, which she’ll likely honor, but it’ll be through gritted teeth," the source said.
"What really irks her is that these ongoing peace talks shouldn't be happening at all — and they wouldn’t be if Kate hadn't butted in to engineer this path for Harry to get back in touch with his father again."
Too Late to Say Sorry?
Meanwhile, the source reports that Kate continues to talk to and text Harry, leaving Camilla livid that she is going over her head. At the same time, Kate is barking at her mother-in-law to back off and stop lecturing her. But redemption for Camilla and Harry could be too late a prospect.
"Harry has proved himself to be a truly deplorable, wretched character who doesn’t deserve any more chances," the insider slammed. "Even if he and Meghan were to divorce, it’s safe to say Camilla would still hold a grudge toward him.
"She’s not about to forgive and forget."