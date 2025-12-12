EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Went Nuclear' on Princess Kate Middleton in 'Poisonous Showdown' Over Prince Harry's Royal Return

Harry, 41, landed a long-awaited reunion earlier this year with his father, when the royal exile visited Clarence House for tea with King Charles.

It was the first time the father and son had seen each other in 18 months, after months of tension following Harry's scathing memoir Spare.

The meeting lasted only 55 minutes, but Kate has been trying to work with the estranged duo on a more permanent reconciliation.

However, an insider said: "Camilla wants nothing to do with Harry. She’s revolted by the soft stance Charles is taking at the moment and fully supports William's zero-tolerance, no-forgiveness policy."

Camilla is said to be astounded that Kate continues to defend Harry, but Kate couldn't care less.

"Kate considers herself to be the queen now, even though Charles hasn’t stepped down yet," the insider continued. "That really gets Camilla steaming. She’s not about to be pushed to the side and give back the crown jewels."