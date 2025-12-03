EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Facing Fresh Blow In Estrangement From King Charles — This Time in U.S.
Dec. 3 2025, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is set to find himself within miles of his estranged father, King Charles, but sources told RadarOnline.com a reunion between the pair is off the cards.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, who lives in California with his wife Meghan, 44 and their children, Prince Archie, 6 and Princess Lilibet, 4, could see his cancer-battling father, 77, during the first half of next year if the monarch's planned state visit to America goes ahead – but a well-placed insider with knowledge of Charles' itinerary tells us "proximity may not translate into reconciliation."
Last Meeting Was Only 55 Minutes
Harry landed a long-awaited reunion earlier this year with his father, when the royal exile visited Clarence House for tea with King Charles.
It was the first time the father and son had seen each other in 18 months, after months of tension surrounding Harry's unsuccessful legal challenge against the UK Home Office over his security arrangements while in the country and the publication of his memoir Spare. The meeting lasted only 55-minutes.
Charles and Camilla, 78, are set to travel to the United States for a state visit, coinciding with Trump administration plans to mark the 250th "birthday" of the United States in late April.
The schedule already drawn up is thought to include a White House visit and a series of high-profile events leading up to July 4 Independence Day celebrations.
No Room for Detours
However, royal watchers say a reunion with Harry during the trip is being considered "impossible" by Charles and his aides.
One source said: "State visits are extremely demanding, with schedules planned months ahead and packed with carefully arranged events to strengthen diplomatic ties. There's hardly any free time, and it's hard to imagine the King making a detour across the country to see Harry and his family in California."
An aide familiar with the U.S. travel plans said: "The King's attention will be on the official schedule. Any family gatherings would be informal and risk diverting attention from the diplomatic priorities."
Despite the unlikely chance of an official reunion, insiders said Charles would love time with his grandchildren.
Diplomatic Priorities Come First
A source added: "It's easy to imagine Charles wanting to see his grandchildren, and the Sussexes could theoretically fly to New York or wherever the King and Queen are for a brief meeting." But state visits are highly formal, and this isn't the time to mend deeply strained family ties.
"Any encounter would steal attention from the visit's purpose, so it's extremely unlikely Charles will want the distraction of meeting Harry.
"It is also more likely, Harry and his family will be advised to stay out of the spotlight during the trip."
The tension comes months after Charles hosted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on a historic state visit to Britain.
Trump was welcomed in Windsor in September, greeted by Prince William and his wife Catherine, with a flypast and inspection of the guards.
At the state banquet in Windsor Castle, Trump described being hosted for a second visit as the "highest honour" of his life, while speeches underscored the strengthening U.S.–U.K. "special relationship."
Trust is Shattered
Sources said Harry's estrangement from The Firm is now "almost impossible" to come back from.
One said: "He is treated with such suspicion by the likes of Charles and William they genuinely fear he will secretly record their conversations to use as potential ammunition in another sit-down TV interview or book.
"They want him at arm's length as they are convinced he cannot he trusted."