EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Facing Fresh Blow In Estrangement From King Charles — This Time in U.S.

Harry landed a long-awaited reunion earlier this year with his father, when the royal exile visited Clarence House for tea with King Charles.

It was the first time the father and son had seen each other in 18 months, after months of tension surrounding Harry's unsuccessful legal challenge against the UK Home Office over his security arrangements while in the country and the publication of his memoir Spare. The meeting lasted only 55-minutes.

Charles and Camilla, 78, are set to travel to the United States for a state visit, coinciding with Trump administration plans to mark the 250th "birthday" of the United States in late April.

The schedule already drawn up is thought to include a White House visit and a series of high-profile events leading up to July 4 Independence Day celebrations.