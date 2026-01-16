'Who Wore It Better?': Gavin Newsom Trolls Pregnant Karoline Leavitt's Outfit With Brutal Comparison to Ex-Prez Obama

Leavitt wore the unoffending neutral-hued ensemble to her daily White House press briefing on Tuesday, January 16.

Newsom's office quickly posted a comparison of the jacket to the tan suit Obama wore to an August 2014 White House press briefing, which was mocked as "unpresidential."

Right-wing pundits claimed it was too casual for the topic the then-commander-in-chief was discussing, U.S. strategy against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Analysts wrote entire think pieces on whether Obama should have worn a tan suit while discussing Middle East Islamic terrorism, while New York Republican Congressman Pete King claimed the president "looked like he was on his way to a party at the Hamptons."