Gavin Newsom

'Who Wore It Better?': Gavin Newsom Trolls Pregnant Karoline Leavitt's Outfit With Brutal Comparison to Ex-Prez Obama

Photo of Gavin Newsom, Karoline Leavitt and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom was called out for trolling the pregnant White House press secretary over her outfit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom hit a new low in his juvenile trolling of Donald Trump and members of his administration, mocking an outfit worn by pregnant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The California Governor, 58, compared the expectant mom, 28, wearing a camel-colored blazer over a black dress to that of former President Barack Obama's infamous tan suit, wisecracking, "Who wore it better?"

'TanGate' Controversy

Photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama was called out for wearing a tan suit in 2014 while discussing terrorism.

Leavitt wore the unoffending neutral-hued ensemble to her daily White House press briefing on Tuesday, January 16.

Newsom's office quickly posted a comparison of the jacket to the tan suit Obama wore to an August 2014 White House press briefing, which was mocked as "unpresidential."

Right-wing pundits claimed it was too casual for the topic the then-commander-in-chief was discussing, U.S. strategy against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Analysts wrote entire think pieces on whether Obama should have worn a tan suit while discussing Middle East Islamic terrorism, while New York Republican Congressman Pete King claimed the president "looked like he was on his way to a party at the Hamptons."

Newsom Has 'No Clue Just How Cringe He Is'

Photo of Gavin Newsom, Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Newsom did receive backlash for the tweet.

"You're comparing a Press Secretary to a President. How old are you? 10?" one person sneered at Newsom in the comments.

"GAVVY Pooh has no clue just how cringe he is," a second person scoffed, using the nickname given to Newsom by frequent critic Nicki Minaj.

"Weak but understandable, knowing how much you dip---- hate pregnant women," a third person scolded the governor about his post.

"Damn, a professional woman is dressed professionally in the same color as Barry. You really got her," a fourth snarked, while a fifth called Newsom a "tool" who "needs to hire much smarter people. You’re actually making most Democrats hate him, too!"

Mocking a Pregnant Woman's Clothing

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt announced in December 2025 that she's expecting her second child.

Newsom's dumb taunt about Leavitt's outfit seemed slightly misogynistic because the youngest female White House press secretary in history announced on December 26, 2025, that she's expecting her second child.

"The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026," the New Hampshire native announced via Instagram, along with a photo showing off her beautiful bump.

Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Ricco, are already parents to an 18-month-old son, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio.

Leavitt is the first and only expectant woman to hold the position, and she expressed her gratitude to Trump and his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for "fostering a pro-family environment in the White House," adding, "2026 is going to be a great year, and I am so excited to be a girl mom!"

Playing Politics

Photo of Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom has dropped numerous hints about running for president.

Newsom has made a daily habit of trolling Trump or one of his employees in what many believe is an attempt to generate heat among the Democrat Party ahead of a 2028 presidential run.

His term as governor ends in 2026, and Newsom has already paid visits to several key primary states, including a 2025 tour of South Carolina.

In June 2025, the Bay Area native played it coy about his presidential aspirations, teasing, "I’m not thinking about running, but it’s a path that I could see unfold."

By October of that year, he acknowledged that he would be "lying otherwise" if he hadn't given "serious thought" to announcing a run for president following the 2026 midterm elections.

