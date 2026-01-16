'This is Heartbreaking': Kelly Osbourne Sparks Health Fears With 'Dangerously Thin' Appearance in Alarming Video Months After Dad Ozzy's Death
Jan. 16 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne's thin frame has grown concern over her health, RadarOnline.com can share.
Ozzy's daughter, who has been the subject of intense security surrounding her appearance, has lashed out at her critics with a not-so-gentle reminder she's still grieving his death.
Kelly's New Family Video
Kelly recently shared a sweet video holding her toddler son Sidney early in the morning. The tiny tot did not appear to be much of a morning person, as the bed-head-covered boy struggled through tears to wish everyone a good morning.
He did, however, muster enough strength to give his mom a loving kiss when she asked. While the pajama-clad cutie was the focus of attention, many fans commented that the 41-year-old looked scarily svelte.
One concerned critic shared the video on X, along with the warning: "As someone who suffered with an eating disorder for many years, this is so heartbreaking to see. Pray for Kelly Osbourne."
Underneath that, others weighed in as well, with one person sharing: "Agreed. She's in total denial, and it's heartbreaking."
A third admitted: "(I) would never have recognized her."
A fourth person added: "I worry for her. I hope whatever is going on with her, she gets the help she needs," while a fifth brought up the correlation between appetite and grief: "Trauma can trigger eating disorders. I’ve known of people who’ve overeaten or undereaten after losing a loved one."
Kelly Misses Ozzy
As Radar readers know, Kelly's iconic dad Ozzy passed away in July 2025 after a years-long battle with Parkinson's. In December, she admitted she is struggling with his death and called out people for saying she "looks ill" and should "get off Ozempic" in a passionate clip.
Kelly blasted: "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, 'Are you ill?' Or get off Ozempic, you don't look right. My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life.
"So to all those people 'f--k off.'"
Mom Sharon to the Rescue
Her grieving mother Sharon, 73, also came to Kelly’s defense while appearing on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show last month, in which she gave her first interview since Ozzy's death on July 22.
The music manager agreed: "She's right. She's not happy, she's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."
Detailing the impact the trolling has had on her family, Sharon added: "It's a shield for people that are unhappy. It's a shield and jealousy and people's perception of somebody else… And I just feel sorry for people, you know, something wrong with their lives. They're not happy."
Opening Up about Her Weight Loss
Kelly has previously been open about her incredible 85-pound postpartum weight loss and denied using Ozempic to help her shed the weight.
She revealed she "rapidly" lost the weight simply by cutting out unhealthy foods and not by using Hollywood's favorite weight-loss drug.
The star said that her weight loss was prompted after she developed diabetes during pregnancy.
Kelly explained: "I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy, otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want.
"I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight