'This is Heartbreaking': Kelly Osbourne Sparks Health Fears With 'Dangerously Thin' Appearance in Alarming Video Months After Dad Ozzy's Death

Kelly recently shared a sweet video holding her toddler son Sidney early in the morning. The tiny tot did not appear to be much of a morning person, as the bed-head-covered boy struggled through tears to wish everyone a good morning.

He did, however, muster enough strength to give his mom a loving kiss when she asked. While the pajama-clad cutie was the focus of attention, many fans commented that the 41-year-old looked scarily svelte.

One concerned critic shared the video on X, along with the warning: "As someone who suffered with an eating disorder for many years, this is so heartbreaking to see. Pray for Kelly Osbourne."