Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at Trolls Taunting Her Shockingly Thin Appearance With Ozempic Jibes — 'My Dad Just Died'

Osbourne admitted she is struggling with the death of her father Ozzy and called out people for saying she "looks ill" and should "get off Ozempic" in a passionate clip.

On social media Kelly said in a video on Wednesday: "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like are you ill or get off Ozempic, you don't look right.

"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life.

"So to all those people 'f--k off.'"