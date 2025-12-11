Your tip
Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at Trolls Taunting Her Shockingly Thin Appearance With Ozempic Jibes — 'My Dad Just Died'

picture of kelly osbourne
Source: @kellyosbourne;Instagram

Kelly Osbourne took to social media to slam trolls for mocking her appearance and making Ozempic jokes.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne has slammed trolls for mocking her extreme weight-loss in a foul-mouthed rant.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 41, has been the subject of intense security surrounding her appearance in recent months and she claims the taunts have taken their toll.

Angry Outburst

picture of kelly osbourne
Source: @kellyosbourne;Instagram

Kelly laid into fans who claim she 'looks ill' after weight-loss.

Osbourne admitted she is struggling with the death of her father Ozzy and called out people for saying she "looks ill" and should "get off Ozempic" in a passionate clip.

On social media Kelly said in a video on Wednesday: "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like are you ill or get off Ozempic, you don't look right.

"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life.

"So to all those people 'f--k off.'"

Still Grieving

picture of kelly osbourne, sharon osbourne and jack osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly, pictured here with mom Sharon and brother Jack at Ozzy's public farewell, said her father's death has taken its toll on her.

Her grieving mother Sharon, 73, also came to Kelly’s defence while appearing on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show this week in which she gave her first interview since Ozzy's death in July.

The music manager said: "She's right. She's not happy, she's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."

Detailing the impact the trolling has had on her family, Sharon added: "It's a shield for people that are unhappy.

"It's a shield and jealousy and people's perception of somebody else… And I just feel sorry for people, you know, something wrong with their lives. They're not happy."

Kelly has previously been open about her incredible 85lb postpartum weight loss and denied using Ozempic to help her shed the weight.

'Real Reason' Behind Weight-Loss

picture of kelly osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly credits cutting out sugar and carbohydrates for losing weight.

She revealed she "rapidly" lost the weight by cutting out "sugar and carbohydrates" and not by using Hollywood's favorite weight-loss drug.

Kelly first addressed her weight loss in April last year, when she revealed she "doesn't know where it came from" that she had used Ozempic.

She said: "I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic."

The star also explained that her weight loss was prompted after she developed gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

picture of ozzy osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly paid tribute to her late father earlier this month on what would have been his 77th birthday.

Kelly explained: "I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy, otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want.

"I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."

Sharon and Kelly’s rants come after the pair posted touching tributes to Ozzy on the late rocker's birthday.

On what would have been his 77th birthday on December 3, Sharon took to Instagram with a tribute and shared a series of loved-up and never-before-seen images with him.

Meanwhile Kelly wrote in her separate tribute: "Happy birthday I miss you daddy! I love you more than life itself," along with a selection of snaps with him when she was a child.

