'Mission Impossible': Nicki Minaj Savages Gavin Newsom's White House Dreams While Embracing MAGA and Praising VP JD Vance

Minaj took to her X account and told her 25 million followers, "Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids."

She added bluntly, "Send in the next guy, I'm bored," accompanying the message with an image of the horror movie character Chucky, a recurring visual motif in her recent political posts.

Minaj went on to coin a nickname for the governor, dubbing him and his followers "The Gav Nots", and later addressed Newsom directly in a taunting message: "Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It's the end of the road for you, my love. Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace."

The rapper also compared Newsom to actor Tom Cruise, suggesting his presidential aspirations were unrealistic: "Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @'m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he's Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role."