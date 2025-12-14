'Mission Impossible': Nicki Minaj Savages Gavin Newsom's White House Dreams While Embracing MAGA and Praising VP JD Vance
Dec. 14 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Nicki Minaj launched a blistering political attack on California Governor Gavin Newsom this week, escalating her increasingly vocal support for Republican figures while mocking the Democratic leader's rumored presidential ambitions, RadarOnline.com can report.
The rapper targeted Newsom over his stance on transgender youth, ridiculing both the governor and his supporters with a series of sharply worded social media posts.
Nicki Mocks Gavin
Minaj took to her X account and told her 25 million followers, "Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids."
She added bluntly, "Send in the next guy, I'm bored," accompanying the message with an image of the horror movie character Chucky, a recurring visual motif in her recent political posts.
Minaj went on to coin a nickname for the governor, dubbing him and his followers "The Gav Nots", and later addressed Newsom directly in a taunting message: "Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It's the end of the road for you, my love. Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace."
The rapper also compared Newsom to actor Tom Cruise, suggesting his presidential aspirations were unrealistic: "Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @'m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he's Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role."
Pro-Republican Posts
Minaj's comments came amid a flurry of pro-Republican posts that have drawn widespread attention — and backlash — from her fanbase.
She has also recently praised Vice President J.D. Vance, referring to him as "an assassin" and describing his debating skills in glowing terms.
"Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss Top Tier Comedy Character = 100 But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin," she wrote. "Don't debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker. He's the best blend I've ever seen of us&them."
Cryptic Messages
In another now-deleted post, Minaj wrote "Vance>Rants", alongside an image of the Chucky doll, though the meaning of the message remained unclear. The post was removed after an outpouring of backlash from fans upset by her embrace of the administration.
She followed up with another cryptic entry the next day, writing "Vance > Ants in the pants," next to an image of rapper and businessman 50 Cent.
Minaj also reacted after Vice President Vance publicly declared himself a fan of her music, writing "Nicki>Cardi" on X, referencing Minaj's long-running feud with Cardi B. That rivalry famously peaked in 2018 when Cardi B threw a shoe at Minaj, striking her in the head.