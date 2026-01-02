WATCH: Trump and Melania's Rare Kiss During Lavish Party Mocked as 'Very Awkward' — as Couple's 'Uncomfortable' Son Barron, 19, Looks On
Jan. 2 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Donald and Melania Trump shared a rare moment of affection as the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, with an "awkward" kiss that made fans claim their son, Barron, appeared "uncomfortable," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The first couple turned and went in for a peck as the band counted down to 2026 in a video taken by a partygoer at Mar-a-Lago. Their 19-year-old son briefly checked out the PDA and quickly looked away.
'Uncomfortable' Kiss
"Here was Melania kissing Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago last night: Was that a kiss or not?" the user who posted the video of the president, 79, and the first lady, 56, having a stolen moment of affection asked.
Melania flashed a big smile as her husband turned in for the kiss, though the angle kept the actual lip lock from being visible.
"Not… he always gets the cheek as she can’t stand him," one person snarked in the comments.
A second scoffed, "There is none of the easy affection and love seen between long-term couples... just air kisses and obligatory hand holding for the cameras."
However, a third person saw the critical comments as too over the top, huffing, "Who cares? As long as they are 'together,' they are not ruining the lives of two other people."
'Very Awkward'
The attention then turned to Barron's albeit brief reaction as he towered over his parents' PDA.
"Barron does not look comfortable at all," one person snarked on X.
Underneath a meme about Barron, a second person wrote, "Very awkward."
"Poor Barron," a third stated while seemingly feeling sorry for the New York University student for having to witness his parents' midnight kiss.
Barron Trump 'Is Much More Like His Mother'
The Trump family dressed to the nines for the New Year's Eve bash in Palm Beach.
Donald and Barron both wore black tuxedos, while Melania rocked a figure-hugging silver sequin maxi dress from The New Arrivals by Ilkyaz Ozel Manu.
Donald Trump Jr. brought along his new fiancée, Bettina Anderson, who wore an Elie Saab pearl strapless dress. The pair looked extra cuddly in photos from the event, announcing their engagement on December 15, 2025.
But once again, Barron was without a plus-one for a major family function, as the business student has yet to have a public girlfriend.
Reports surfaced in June that the teen was hanging out with a new "mystery lady in his life."
However, Barron never ended up getting photographed with the mystery woman, as he leads such a private life.
He's "much more like his mother, Melania – he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus)," one source noted about the first son.
As for the first couple's moment of affection at the party, Melania has never been one for open shows of affection with her outgoing husband.
The Slovenian native holds his hand as a sign of unity, and famously offered her cheek for a kiss during Donald's January 2025 inauguration for a second term as president.