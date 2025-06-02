Everything You Need to Know About Barron Trump's Mystery Girlfriend After He's Regularly Seen 'Hooking Up' With Girl on Campus

Before President Trump won the 2024 presidential election, he appeared on PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David and the two gushed over Barron's brains and good looks.

When asked if his youngest son is "good with the ladies," the president revealed that he's never had a partner – that he at least knows about.

The president said in October that as far as he knew, his youngest child hadn’t yet started dating, before he added: "I'm not sure he’s there yet. I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet.

"He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people."

Just like any dad, the president took a moment to gush over his son's intelligence by saying: "He's very smart. He’s a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he’s a very nice guy."