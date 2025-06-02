Your tip
Everything You Need to Know About Barron Trump's Mystery Girlfriend After He's Regularly Seen 'Hooking Up' With Girl on Campus

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump just finished his first year at NYU.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 2 2025, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

Barron Trump might be off the market after his first year of college at New York University.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has a new "mystery lady in his life."

The Newest Trump Lady?

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump has big plans for himself now that he's turned 19 years old.

According to reports, the youngest child of President Trump "has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot. He does have friends, he just (unlike his father, Donald Trump) screws the limelight."

The source added how Barron is "much more like his mother, Melania—he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus)."

The insider also revealed that "Barron is pretty apolitical — he doesn't get involved. That's not what he’s interested in."

Back in February, Kaya Walker, the former president of the NYU chapter of the College Republicans, claimed that the college freshman is "reclusive" and "sort of like an oddity on campus."

She added: "He goes to class, he goes home."

Following her statements, Walker was forced to resign from the club as soon as her claims were published in Vanity Fair.

Dad's Take On His Dating Life

donald trump talks china tariffs
Source: MEGA

Trump wants to cut funding to the private school,

Before President Trump won the 2024 presidential election, he appeared on PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David and the two gushed over Barron's brains and good looks.

When asked if his youngest son is "good with the ladies," the president revealed that he's never had a partner – that he at least knows about.

The president said in October that as far as he knew, his youngest child hadn’t yet started dating, before he added: "I'm not sure he’s there yet. I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet.

"He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people."

Just like any dad, the president took a moment to gush over his son's intelligence by saying: "He's very smart. He’s a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he’s a very nice guy."

Back in 2024, Barron started off his college journey at NYU.

During her appearance on Fox News' The Five, his mother proudly boasted about her only son and said he "loves his classes and his professors."

She added: "He's doing well, he’s thriving, and he’s enjoying being in New York City again."

Such A Ladies Man

melania trump barron harvard admission hoax joke white house
Source: MEGA

Back in December 2024, it was reported Barron wasn't having any trouble fitting in at college in the big city.

The teen has been "popular with the ladies" since starting classes at New York University's Stern School of Business in September.

A source told People magazine: "He's at Stern, so he’s studying business in some way. He's a ladies' man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies.

"He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive – yes, even liberal people like him."

Unlike his older siblings – Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump – Barron remains out of the spotlight as much as he can.

barron trump
Source: MEGA

His college choice became a big topic of discussion after his high school graduation

