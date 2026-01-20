Radio Host Forced to Do Damage Control After Angry Caller Accuses Trump of 'Being a Pedophile' During Live Show

As Radar has reported, the BBC is on edge about Trump comments, especially amid threats of a $10billion lawsuit against the channel over a misleading edit of the 79-year-old's now infamous January 6th, 2021, speech to supporters in Washington that ended with rioters storming the US Capitol.

While the network has apologized for the Panorama episode at the center of the debacle, it rejected his demand for compensation.

Last November, Trump threatened to sue the network unless broadcasters pulled the episode, apologized and compensated him for "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" caused by the edit.

Trump's lawyers accused the BBC of making "false, defamatory, malicious, disparaging, and inflammatory" edits to the president's speech, which took place moments before a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the vote certification process.