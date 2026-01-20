Radio Host Forced to Do Damage Control After Angry Caller Accuses Trump of 'Being a Pedophile' During Live Show
An embarrassed radio host had to scramble quickly when a listener called in and accused President Trump of being a "pedophile," RadarOnline.com can report.
The caller was referring to Trump's long-speculated true relationship with alleged under-age s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Radio host Nicky Campbell was taking calls on the BBC's Radio 5 Live show from listeners upset over President Trump's controversial proposed "takeover" of Greenland, when one caller from the city of Peterborough in the east of England clapped back at Trump's "claim to Greenland."
The caller claimed: "He is, and I don’t use this word lightly, he is a pedophile, he is a narcissist," before he was quickly cut off.
An embarrassed Campbell nervously said: "Oh, no, no, no, hang on, we can't have accusations like that," as he took a call from a different listener.
As Radar has reported, the BBC is on edge about Trump comments, especially amid threats of a $10billion lawsuit against the channel over a misleading edit of the 79-year-old's now infamous January 6th, 2021, speech to supporters in Washington that ended with rioters storming the US Capitol.
While the network has apologized for the Panorama episode at the center of the debacle, it rejected his demand for compensation.
Last November, Trump threatened to sue the network unless broadcasters pulled the episode, apologized and compensated him for "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" caused by the edit.
Trump's lawyers accused the BBC of making "false, defamatory, malicious, disparaging, and inflammatory" edits to the president's speech, which took place moments before a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the vote certification process.
However, some cynics believe Trump's lawsuit threat is ironically a calculated attempt to distract from renewed scrutiny of his past links to Epstein and his alleged dossier of clients.
One senior Republican aide said: "This lawsuit talk against the BBC feels like it's going to be used as classic misdirection from the White House."
Another source added: "Trump's threats arrived at almost the exact moment the Epstein scandal and questions about the nature of his friendship with him blew up all over again. It is blighting Trump's second term, and this stuff is just a smokescreen to try and distract from it."
In the October 2024 documentary episode, Trump was presented as telling his supporters: "We're gonna walk down to the Capitol, and I'll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore."
The speech was notably different from Trump's actual words: "We're gonna walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."
When he first threatened the libelous lawsuit, Trump boasted: "In a little while, you'll be seeing I'm suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth literally. They had me saying things that I never said."
A BBC spokesperson replied: "As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case. We are not going to make further comment on ongoing legal proceedings."