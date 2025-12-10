Trump's Toilet Trouble: Prez, 79, Gets Hit by the Bathroom Door on His Own Plane During Live Press Conference
Dec. 10 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was likely feeling a bit flushed Tuesday night, after someone in the bathroom on board Air Force One opened the door and whacked the president while he was talking to reporters, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump has been criticized for his impromptu Air Force One press conferences for dressing down media members with his potty mouth.
Trump's New Open Door Policy
While headed to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night to deliver a speech, Trump, as he often does, appeared in the airplane aisle to chat with reporters.
The 79-year-old was playfully chastising one person with a large boom mic who reportedly lost their balance in flight and bumped the plane.
"You’re gonna have to take it easy with that thing," Trump told the person off-camera. "It’s a government plane, but I like to take care of it."
Moments later, an unknown person in the bathroom seemed to take care of Trump, awkwardly opening the door on the president during his Q&A.
Trump initially looked annoyed, then took a moment to joke: "Oh, hello. Somebody’s in there," before inviting the bathroom bandit to "come on out."
However, the terrified patron quickly locked themselves back in the bathroom to save their anonymity.
Critics Lay Into the Prez
Critics of the president couldn't wipe away their glee over the awkward moment, with one person exclaiming on X.com: "Trump getting blindsided by a rogue toilet door!!! Hilarious."
Another person deadpanned: "The toilet just wanted Trump back inside it."
While one person slammed: "Next to an open bathroom door is about the only time Trump isn't to blame for the stench."
Trump Tells Reporter 'Quiet, Piggy."
Trump has made news with other awkward encounters on Air Force One, including recently yelling at a female reporter on the plane, "Quiet piggy," when she asked him a question about the Jeffrey Epstein Files.
While answering questions from reporters, Trump noted, "Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. You have got to find out what he knew with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people he knew, including JP Morgan Chase..."
Trump turned to a reporter named "Jennifer" and told her to "go ahead" with her question, when another woman's voice jumped in to interrupt, asking if there was "anything incriminating" in the Epstein Files.
The Commander-in-Chief looked her straight in the eye and pointed his finger in her face before making his "piggy" comment in a somewhat silly, low-scolding voice, then turning back to the other reporter.
Trump's Pigged Out Before to Other Women.
And that wasn't the first time he used the crass term. Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado accused Trump himself of calling her "Miss Piggy" after she gained some weight following her crowning in 1996. At the time, the tycoon owned both the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.
The Commander-in-Chief's 2016 presidential campaign opponent, Hillary Clinton, used Machado speaking about it in campaign attack ads against Trump.
"He was overwhelming. I was very scared of him. He'd yell at me all the time. He'd tell me: 'You look ugly' or 'You look fat.' Sometimes he'd 'play' with me and say: 'Hello, Miss Piggy,' 'Hello, Miss Housekeeping,'" the former beauty queen claimed.
Trump infamously invited reporters to film Machado working out to lose the excess weight, noting, "She weighed 118 pounds or 117 pounds, and she went up to 160 or 170. So this is somebody who likes to eat."