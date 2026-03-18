2026 World Cup: Most Valuable Players in the US Squad
March 18 2026, Updated 3:22 p.m. ET
2026 sees the biggest single-sport event on the planet land in North America for the first time since 1994. Newly expanded to include 48 nations, the FIFA World Cup is bigger than ever before, with a record-breaking 104 games set to take place across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
As co-hosts, the USA have earned an automatic place at the finals and will be keen to impress in front of their own fans. While not amongst the favorites with the bookmakers listed at newbettingsites.uk, the US squad possesses more than enough talent to make a splash at the competition. But who are the players best placed to shine?
Using the traditional dollar-value measure and market values taken from the respected Transfermarkt, the following six US stars may be the most likely to hit the sports headlines when the tournament kicks off in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June.
6. Sergiño Dest
Estimated Value: $20.7 million
Age: 25
Caps: 37
Goals: 2
Born in the Netherlands, Dest is a product of the world-renowned Ajax Youth Academy. Exploding onto the scene in 2019/20, his obvious talents earned him a transfer to Spanish giants Barcelona, for whom he appeared 50 times between 2020 and 2024. A rapid full-back with natural attacking instincts, Dest has emerged as a key component of the Pochettino system and shone in the statement 5-1 win over Uruguay. Viewed as an automatic starter by many fans, a hamstring injury sustained while playing for his current club, PSV Eindhoven, has come at a bad time, but he may still make the finals.
T4. Weston McKennie
Estimated Value: $25.34 million
Age: 27
Caps: 62
Goals: 11
Following seven years in the FC Dallas youth system, McKennie signed for Schalke 04 in Germany in 2021. His excellent performances for the Gelsenkirchen club caught the eye of Italian giants Juventus. Heading to Turin – initially on loan – McKennie became the first American player to represent Juventus and has now made over 200 appearances for the side. Recently signing a deal to remain at Juventus until 2030, McKennie is primarily used as an all-action midfielder but brings valuable versatility to the US squad.
T4. Folarin Balogun
Estimated Value: $25.34 million
Age: 24
Caps: 23
Goals: 8
Born in Brooklyn, Balogun moved to the UK with his parents while still a baby. Picked up by the Arsenal Youth system, he only made ten appearances for the Gunners, but represented England at U17, U18, U20, and U21 levels. Now lining up for AS Monaco in Ligue 1, Balogun chose to switch his national allegiance to the USA in 2023.
Ahead of the World Cup finals, Folarin appears to have earned the starting role up front, with his ability to stretch the play in behind and exploit wide areas meshing well with Pochettino’s preferred style of play. An excellent finisher with an edge of unpredictability, he is one to watch in the summer.
3. Ricardo Pepi
Estimated Value: $28.78 million
Age: 23
Caps: 34
Goals: 13
First coming to prominence with FC Dallas, Pepi was crowned the MLS Young Player of the Year in 2021 and has since taken his goalscoring talents to Europe. In the mould of a traditional centre-forward, Pepi combines aerial ability with "fox-in-the-box" predatory instincts and elite movement. Injuries, including a broken arm, have held back his progress in the Pochettino era, but he remains one of the most promising and sought-after players in the squad.
2. Malik Tillman
Estimated Value: $40.29 million
Age: 23
Caps: 26
Goals: 3
Born in Germany to a German mother and an American father, Tillman represented both Germany and the United States at the youth level but has committed to the US at the senior level. Developing his talents at the prestigious Bayern Munich youth academy, he is already a league winner in Germany and the Netherlands (twice). Earning a big-money transfer to Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2025/26 season, Tillman’s physicality and technical ability add significantly to the US attacking threat, and had drawn praise from US legend Clint Dempsey.
1. Christian Pulisic
Estimated Value: $69.07 million
Age: 27
Caps: 82
Goals: 32
"Captain America," Pulisic is the best-known and most influential player in the squad. Making his name at Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic became the most expensive North American player of all time when signing for Chelsea for $73 million in 2019. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he became the first American to both play in and win the Champions League final.
Currently lining up for AC Milan in Serie A, Pulisic is widely regarded as one of the greatest US players of all time. Still only 27, he heads to the World Cup at the peak of his powers and will hope to light up the stage with his dribbling ability, vision, and eye for a goal.
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