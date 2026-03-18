2026 World Cup: Most Valuable Players in the US Squad

2026 sees the biggest single-sport event on the planet land in North America for the first time since 1994. Newly expanded to include 48 nations, the FIFA World Cup is bigger than ever before, with a record-breaking 104 games set to take place across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

As co-hosts, the USA have earned an automatic place at the finals and will be keen to impress in front of their own fans. While not amongst the favorites with the bookmakers listed at newbettingsites.uk, the US squad possesses more than enough talent to make a splash at the competition. But who are the players best placed to shine?

Using the traditional dollar-value measure and market values taken from the respected Transfermarkt, the following six US stars may be the most likely to hit the sports headlines when the tournament kicks off in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June.