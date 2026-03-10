Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

'Netflix Wasn't Happy' With Meghan Markle as Streaming Giant's Audience Had 'No Appetite' For Her Jam or Flower Sprinkles

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA, Netflix

Netflix sensationally cut ties with Meghan Markle's failing As Ever brand.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

While Meghan Markle attempted to spin the demise of her struggling As Ever brand's partnership with Netflix as a savvy new chapter, insiders claim the truth behind the scenes was far less rosy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The streaming giant was said to be "not happy" with her dried flower sprinkles, runny fruit spreads, and other items, and quickly realized viewers didn't "care" about the niche brand.

Article continues below advertisement

'No One Really Cared' About Meghan Markle's As Ever Brand

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of As ever flower sprinkles
Source: Asever.com

Markle's As Ever products never found a home in the Netflix Houses.

"They were not happy with the fact that no one really cared about the brand, so when they were looking to create As Ever areas in Netflix House, there was no appetite for it," a source claimed.

The platform launched several locations where fans can "explore, taste, play, and shop your favorite show," which has been a smash with viewers of numerous popular Netflix series, but As Ever's dismal ratings and bland items proved not to be a big enough draw.

As a result, the pricey honey and candles found no place on the shelves, and Netflix had no revenue stream to profit from Markle's limited concept.

"It just didn't fit with Squid Game or Stranger Things or Bridgerton like they had hoped," the insider continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Botched As Ever's Launch and Rollout

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Markle taped her Netflix series before she ever launched her As Ever brand.

Markle made so many missteps in launching her As Ever brand that it was doomed to fail from the start, despite Netflix reportedly providing her with seed money.

The ex-royal initially named her lifestyle company American Riviera Orchard, but had to change it due to trademark issues, despite her claims that she later decided the name limited her to products tied to the Santa Barbara area where she lives.

By the time Markle changed it to As Ever in February 2025, she had already taped the material for her two seasons of Netflix's With Love, Meghan.

The show dropped in March 2025, and the products weren't available for online purchase until the following month, missing a crucial promotional window. Thus, they were never actually featured on the lifestyle series, even though Markle habitually sprinkled dried flowers on almost every item she cooked or baked.

Article continues below advertisement

As Ever Will Take It's 'Next Chapter Independently' From Netflix

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Netflix announced they were no longer partnered with Markle's As Ever brand.

Netflix finally had enough and confirmed on March 6 that they were done being associated with As Ever or putting any more money into her failed venture.

"Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life," a spokesman for the streamer confirmed.

"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world," the statement added.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Andrew Windsor and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Basically Under House Arrest' in 'Exchange for Luxury Life Funded by King Charles'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Set to Totally Freeze Out Sarah Ferguson' Over One 'Desperate Move' by Shamed Ex-Duchess

Meghan Markle Felt 'Held Back' By Netflix

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle's team said they have an 'exciting year ahead' without Netflix.

A spokesperson for Markle's brand promised big things are ahead now that they are free of their Netflix ties.

"As Ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own,” the rep stated.

"We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."

An insider claimed Markle was "very happy to have full control of the company" and felt that she'd been "held back by the more cautious Netflix team" in expansion efforts.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.