'Netflix Wasn't Happy' With Meghan Markle as Streaming Giant's Audience Had 'No Appetite' For Her Jam or Flower Sprinkles
March 10 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
While Meghan Markle attempted to spin the demise of her struggling As Ever brand's partnership with Netflix as a savvy new chapter, insiders claim the truth behind the scenes was far less rosy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The streaming giant was said to be "not happy" with her dried flower sprinkles, runny fruit spreads, and other items, and quickly realized viewers didn't "care" about the niche brand.
'No One Really Cared' About Meghan Markle's As Ever Brand
"They were not happy with the fact that no one really cared about the brand, so when they were looking to create As Ever areas in Netflix House, there was no appetite for it," a source claimed.
The platform launched several locations where fans can "explore, taste, play, and shop your favorite show," which has been a smash with viewers of numerous popular Netflix series, but As Ever's dismal ratings and bland items proved not to be a big enough draw.
As a result, the pricey honey and candles found no place on the shelves, and Netflix had no revenue stream to profit from Markle's limited concept.
"It just didn't fit with Squid Game or Stranger Things or Bridgerton like they had hoped," the insider continued.
Meghan Markle Botched As Ever's Launch and Rollout
Markle made so many missteps in launching her As Ever brand that it was doomed to fail from the start, despite Netflix reportedly providing her with seed money.
The ex-royal initially named her lifestyle company American Riviera Orchard, but had to change it due to trademark issues, despite her claims that she later decided the name limited her to products tied to the Santa Barbara area where she lives.
By the time Markle changed it to As Ever in February 2025, she had already taped the material for her two seasons of Netflix's With Love, Meghan.
The show dropped in March 2025, and the products weren't available for online purchase until the following month, missing a crucial promotional window. Thus, they were never actually featured on the lifestyle series, even though Markle habitually sprinkled dried flowers on almost every item she cooked or baked.
As Ever Will Take It's 'Next Chapter Independently' From Netflix
Netflix finally had enough and confirmed on March 6 that they were done being associated with As Ever or putting any more money into her failed venture.
"Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life," a spokesman for the streamer confirmed.
"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world," the statement added.
Meghan Markle Felt 'Held Back' By Netflix
A spokesperson for Markle's brand promised big things are ahead now that they are free of their Netflix ties.
"As Ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own,” the rep stated.
"We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."
An insider claimed Markle was "very happy to have full control of the company" and felt that she'd been "held back by the more cautious Netflix team" in expansion efforts.