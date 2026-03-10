'Netflix Wasn't Happy' With Meghan Markle as Streaming Giant's Audience Had 'No Appetite' For Her Jam or Flower Sprinkles

"They were not happy with the fact that no one really cared about the brand, so when they were looking to create As Ever areas in Netflix House, there was no appetite for it," a source claimed.

The platform launched several locations where fans can "explore, taste, play, and shop your favorite show," which has been a smash with viewers of numerous popular Netflix series, but As Ever's dismal ratings and bland items proved not to be a big enough draw.

As a result, the pricey honey and candles found no place on the shelves, and Netflix had no revenue stream to profit from Markle's limited concept.

"It just didn't fit with Squid Game or Stranger Things or Bridgerton like they had hoped," the insider continued.