Meghan Markle Cuts Ties With Netflix: Duchess of Sussex Gains Complete Control of As Ever Brand Amid Claims 'Cautious' Streamer Was 'Holding Her Back'
March 6 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has split from Netflix to gain complete control of her As Ever brand, according to new reports, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The giant streamer became a partner and investor in the lifestyle firm ahead of its launch 12 months ago.
Why Did Meghan Markle End Deal With Netflix?
As Ever sells Markle's notorious jams, plus rosé wine and flower sprinkles. But according to insiders, the ex-Suits star felt As Ever was being "held back" by the cautious streamer and is now more than happy to go it alone.
The split comes two months after her With Love, Meghan show was axed after two seasons amid scathing reviews.
Her first-look deal with the streamer remains, but as Radar revealed, two major new projects remain in development, sparking fresh doubts over whether the deal will be renewed.
'It's a Good Time for Meghan to Have Complete Control'
On cutting ties with Netflix over As Ever, a source told The Sun: "Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn't wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company.
"It's a good time for Meghan to have complete control, given recent successes. Netflix has been a good partner, but she's wanted to go global with the brand for some time, but has been held back by the more cautious Netflix team."
The streamer provided backroom staff and development teams when As ever was unveiled in March 2025, which are now being organized by Meghan.
As Ever products were previously only available in the U.S., but there are now plans for the jam and flower sprinkles to be sold globally.
'As Ever Is Now Ready To Stand On Its Own'
Unveiling As Ever last year, the 44-year-old said: "Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge."
But last year, it was claimed it was struggling to cope with demand, and sales figures were impacted by a glitch in the website.
A spokesman for Markle said: "As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own.
"We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."
Prince Harry and Markle signed a "first look" deal with Netflix after their $130million-plus contract ran out last year.
Their movie Cookie Queens, which premiered at The Sundance Festival, was not picked up by Netflix, which we told has no plans to bring back With Love, Meghan, despite rumors of a Christmas special.
One industry insider said, "There is no plan to bring it back as an ongoing series. While there has been some loose discussion about the possibility of occasional holiday-themed content, those talks have gone nowhere, and there is nothing concrete or actively in development at this stage."
But another source said the concept itself is not being abandoned, but its format is changing, adding, "Meghan is still expected to share cooking, entertaining, and lifestyle ideas, but in a much more contained way.
"Instead of a full television series, the focus will likely shift to short, tightly managed content on her own social channels, where she has greater control and far less exposure to criticism."