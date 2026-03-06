Meghan Markle Cuts Ties With Netflix: Duchess of Sussex Gains Complete Control of As Ever Brand Amid Claims 'Cautious' Streamer Was 'Holding Her Back'

On cutting ties with Netflix over As Ever, a source told The Sun: "Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn't wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company.

"It's a good time for Meghan to have complete control, given recent successes. Netflix has been a good partner, but she's wanted to go global with the brand for some time, but has been held back by the more cautious Netflix team."

The streamer provided backroom staff and development teams when As ever was unveiled in March 2025, which are now being organized by Meghan.

As Ever products were previously only available in the U.S., but there are now plans for the jam and flower sprinkles to be sold globally.